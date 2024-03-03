‘A Special Thank You For Giving Me Somewhere To Wear This Dress’: Miley Cyrus May Have Won Best Song, But She's Having The Most Fun Rocking A Sparkly, Sheer Number

Miley Cyrus has proven many times over the years that she’s not afraid to show a little skin (hello, “Wrecking Ball” music video ), and she was given another opportunity to flaunt a gorgeous but skimpy sheer number when she won a BRIT Award on March 2. In fact, when “Flowers” won for International Song of the Year, Cyrus looked like she was having the most fun in her acceptance speech video, and even thanked the fans for giving her an excuse to get dressed up (or dressed down, as the case may be).

The Endless Summer Vacation artist wasn’t able to attend the BRIT Awards in person, but that didn’t stop her from getting the full glam treatment to show her appreciation for the honor. MIley Cyrus donned a nude gown covered in silver sparkles with a plunging neckline and open back that showed off her array of tattoos. She posted a pic of her ensemble on Instagram :

Her hair was styled in a huge blowout, similar to how she wore it to the Grammys, when she donned a wild dress made of 14,000 safety pins , and while she said she was flattered to have her single voted the International Song of the Year, Miley Cyrus didn’t undercut the benefit of getting to dress up, as she said in her acceptance video:

Hello to everybody at the BRITS! I wanted to say thank you so much for voting Flowers as the International Song of the Year. And a special thank you for giving me somewhere to wear this dress. It’s incredible to win but the real award is having this song loved all around the world. I know this video’s a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress. Thank you!

Miley Cyrus joking that her speech was short to match her dress is absolutely iconic, and after giving a cheeky giggle, she proceeded to strut away for a few steps to show off the dress, striking a pose as she hammed it up for the camera.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer seems to be living her best life lately, at least when it comes to her fashion choices, which are always daring and delightful. In addition to the stunning black corset dress she wore for the British Vogue cover shoot , the Hannah Montana star added some old Hollywood glam to another recent sheer look , when she shared several images from the luxe Chateau Marmont hotel, posing in her lacy black dress in hallways and elevators.

Miley Cyrus really wasn’t joking about the whole Endless Summer Vacation thing, because she seems to always dress in barely there outfits, regardless of the season. In February she indicated she was ready to bring back the black bikini summer , and who can blame her, given how hard she works on her body (as she proved in an impressive video showing her doing yoga on a paddleboard )?

Congratulations are in order for Miley Cyrus’ latest accomplishment with “Flowers,” and for the opportunity to grace us all with another astonishing fashion moment.