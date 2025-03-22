Most Of Ghosts Season 4 Opening Credits Easter Eggs Have Been Revealed, But I'm Super Curious About The Reveal To Come

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Ghosts Season 4. If you are not caught up with the show, proceed at your own risk!

If you’re a fan of the CBS series Ghosts and you’re not paying attention to the opening credits each season, you’re missing out on a good bit of fun that the show has annually. While some elements of the super brief intro remain constant year-to-year – the flickering light representing Thorfinn’s powers and a jiggling tea cup indicating Trevor’s presence – various items are scattered around the frame that hint at certain plot developments in every run. This tradition has continued into the 2025 TV calendar, and the reason behind most of the easter eggs has been revealed… but with two episodes to go, there is one that remains a mystery.

Before we dig into the puzzle piece that remains enigmatic, however, let’s first discuss all of the revelations that we’ve seen thus far in Ghosts Season 4.

The Ghosts Season 4 Easter Eggs That Have Been Explained

Looking at the screenshot above, Ghost fans will note that there are a total of nine items that are new to the opening credits, and I’ve broken down what they are and what they mean below:

The Playbill: Sam’s Performance With The Hudson Valley Players

Starting in the top right on the bookshelf, you’ll make note of a Playbill for a performance of the musical Anything Goes. This is a reference to the fifth episode of Ghosts Season 4, “A Star Is Dead,” which sees a local acting troupe called the Hudson Valley Players rent out the manor’s ballroom (and after overcoming some past performance-related trauma, Sam becomes a part of the show).

Shamrock Pillow: Hetty’s Irish Heritage And St. Patrick’s Day Power

The full meaning behind the shamrock pillow was only revealed very recently. In “The Not-So-Silent Partner,” Hetty is revealed to have Irish heritage, and while we had to wait a few episodes for that trivia to pay off, fans learned in “St. Hetty’s Day” that her ghost power is the ability to appear to the living on St. Patrick’s Day.

Snow Globe: Pete’s Christmas Gift To His Daughter

One of the sweeter easter eggs, the snow globe is a reference to the two-parter “A Very Arondekar Christmas.” When Pete learns that his daughter, Laura, is moving to Australia, he ends up going on an adventure that concludes with him getting Laura a snow globe as a goodbye/Christmas present (a tradition from her childhood).

French Fries: Jay’s Sonic Obsession

Jay’s unhealthy obsession with Sonic is not a canon detail that was revealed in Ghosts Season 4, but French fries are likely another callback to “A Very Arondekar Christmas.” When Jay becomes a soulless zombie after a botched exorcism, Sam is able to lure him to the manor’s faulty sconce with a fry, and the subsequent electrocution allows Jay’s body to reunite with his spirit.

The Meteor Under Glass: Worshiped By Flower’s Cult

The story behind the meteor fragment covered in a cloche can be found in the twelfth episode, “It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?” Flower has made reference to being a part of a cult regularly, but it’s revealed in Season 4 that the group believed a meteor was going to destroy the world on February 13, 2025.

Snail: Escarghost

Is there a bug trend developing in the Ghosts opening credits? Season 3’s featured the butterfly that lured Flower into the well, and Season 4’s snail is a reference to Escarghost – the ghost of a snail that is discovered on the property in “The Primary Source” (it gets sucked off in the same episode).

Vampire Teeth: Isaac Higgentooth, Vampire

“The Primary Source” is also the episode that reveals why there is a set of fake vampire teeth in the Ghosts Season 4 opening. When Sam realizes that she can’t prove that anything is true in the book that she has written about the life and times of Isaac Higgintoot, she is forced by her publisher to pivot the tome in a new direction: instead of being non-fiction, it becomes historical horror and has Isaac portrayed as a vampire.

The Painting: Thor’s Home

I’ll be honest and say that this is the one easter egg I’m least sure about… but I’m pretty sure that the painting in the fourth season is tied to “Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues.” In the episode, Pete makes the trip to Norway to try and get answers about why Thorfinn was left behind by his Viking brethren, and what’s featured in the frame looks like it could definitely be a Norwegian fjord.

That’s eight easter eggs sorted so far… but there is still one more to go.

We’re Still Waiting For The Meaning Behind The Cherry Pie

The one item yet to be explained in the opening credits is the one that is arguably the most prominent: a slice of cherry pie with a dollop of whipped cream on a plate. The delicious desert has not yet been a part of any stories in the recent run, and knowing the show’s history and tendencies, it could have a significant impact in the immediate future.

The titles of the final two episodes in Ghosts Season 4 are “His Girl Shiki” and “Smooching and Smushing”… so could the cherry pie have some kind of romantic aspect to it? Perhaps Jay cooks one up as an aromatic desert for a date between Sasappis and Shiki (who we haven’t seen since Season 2)?

The more out there theory I will posit is that it has something to do with Stephanie ––the prom ghost who spends most of the year asleep in the attic of the manor. She has been absent for all of Season 4 so far (her last appearance was in Season 3’s “Holes Are Bad”), but I distinctly remember her being a fan of the song “Cherry Pie” by Warrant in her introductory episode (Season 1’s “Attic Girl”).

Ghosts fans will have to wait an extra minute for answers, as the show is on a mini-hiatus, and the next two episodes won’t air until April 3 and April 10, respectively. What transpires will hopefully be exciting, funny, and leave us speculating about what’s coming in the promised Seasons 5 and 6, and if so, you can definitely expect to read about it here on CinemaBlend.