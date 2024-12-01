I'm Obsessed With Pete Using His Power To Help Sass Find A Girlfriend On Ghosts, And I Have An Idea For How The Show Could Portray It

Spoilers for the first five episodes of Ghosts Season 4 are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription , and then catch new episodes as they air on the 2024 TV schedule every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

After basically five episodes of Pete boasting about his ghost power and his fellow spirits getting annoyed with him, he’s finally using his ability to leave the property for a selfless reason. In Ghosts Season 4 , Episode 5, the troupe leader played by Richie Moriarty passionately claimed that he’d use his power to help Sass find a girlfriend, and I love this for both of them!

Now, I have an idea for how the show could portray this potentially infinitely entertaining storyline.

Pete’s Proposal To Help Sass Find A Girlfriend

Alright, hang on tight, because the context needed for this one is wild. In the fifth episode of Ghosts' newest season, Sam was working on a musical production, and Sass developed a crush on a girl performing with her. Then, the ghost infiltrated Jay’s dream (which is his ghost power), and he was able to interact with her there. However, he quickly realized that was weird, and that in an odd way, this had led him to crush on Jay.

So, when he was lamenting about not being able to make a connection, Pete came in for the assist, saying:

You may not be able to find someone, but maybe I can. Maybe it’s time I start to use my power to help others, for the less fortunate, the housebounds…Sass, I will search far and wide, and I will find someone who’s not bound to a property. I mean, there’s got to be others out there like me, and I’ll bring one back to you.

Now, as we move further into Season 4, hopefully, we get to see Pete stretching his ghost power (which has side effects, by the way) to help his pal who just wants some romance in his life.

I’m certain we will see this go down on the show. However, now I’d like to take a moment to break down one fun way I could see all this playing out in the upcoming episodes.

I Really Hope Pete Helping Sass Find A Girlfriend Involves Speed-Dating

One of my favorite things about Ghosts is how unapologetically silly it is. This new storyline has so much potential to lean into the silly, and I really hope it does! Think about it, wouldn’t it just be the most fun time if Pete was running in and out of the house over and over and over again with new ghosts for Sass to speed date? I think it would be.

Sass loves a bit of drama and he’s an incredibly opinionated fellow, where Pete is the opposite. So, when you mix those two things by having Pete bring him love interests, I think we have comedy gold on our hands.

On top of that, by showing something like a speed dating montage, I think this storyline could also highlight the issue with Pete’s ghost power that hasn’t been addressed since Season 3.

Last season, Pete had to return to Woodstone because his body was disappearing. We still don’t know why that was happening, however, my theory is it’s occurring because he spent too long away from his home base. By having him come and go and bring back ghost after ghost, this story could be an in to explore this mystery surrounding Pete’s power too.

Overall, I think this new potential plot involving Pete playing a pivotal role in Sass’s love life is a super fun one. Plus, it’s ripe with opportunity for the Ghosts team, especially if they implement this idea of speed dating.