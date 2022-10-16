Mother Of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says Trolls Have Been Sending Threats About Their Baby

Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle is beyond comprehension to many of his fans, and the actor and the mothers of his children have gotten flak from people who do not understand or approve of the lifestyle they’ve chosen. LaNisha Cole, the mother of Cannon’s ninth child Onyx , however, is drawing the line when it comes to her 1-month-old daughter, as she called out online trolls for apparently making death threats against her new baby.

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon entered the world on September 14 as the first child of LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon. Onyx joins an established family of siblings as the ninth baby born to The Masked Singer host. But apparently the baby girl has already been targeted by haters on social media, and the former The Price Is Right model took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at the “disgusting” behavior. She said (via The Blast ):

Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.

One would assume that any reasonable person would agree that threatening a baby’s life is absolutely reprehensible. LaNisha Cole didn’t give any oxygen to the specifics of the comments she’s received, but the fact that she had to address this at all is admittedly sad, not to mention scary. The first months of a baby’s life can be overwhelming enough for parents, and now, she and Nick Cannon can’t even post cute photos to Instagram without worrying about what people are going to say about Onyx.

The Wild ‘n Out star, however, seemingly hasn’t let the haters stop him from posting happy moments with his children. He’s shared some adorable pics of his newest daughter over the past month, including these:

LaNisha Cole, for her part, shared a photo of her new baby when she announced Onyx’s birth, but has turned comments off of the post. It seems Nick Cannon and his parenting partners know what to expect when they share something or speak publicly about their family. He even addressed it after the child's birth, saying on Instagram :

As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that.

Ten children have been born to Nick Cannon by six different women, and Abby De La Rosa is believed to be carrying his 11th child . De La Rosa is already mother to Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion, who were born in 2021, and upon news that Brittany Bell was also expecting her third child with the rapper, she said to “Move over Kardashians,” because the new generation of Cannon babies was about to take over.