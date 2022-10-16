Mother Of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says Trolls Have Been Sending Threats About Their Baby
This is shameful.
Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle is beyond comprehension to many of his fans, and the actor and the mothers of his children have gotten flak from people who do not understand or approve of the lifestyle they’ve chosen. LaNisha Cole, the mother of Cannon’s ninth child Onyx, however, is drawing the line when it comes to her 1-month-old daughter, as she called out online trolls for apparently making death threats against her new baby.
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon entered the world on September 14 as the first child of LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon. Onyx joins an established family of siblings as the ninth baby born to The Masked Singer host. But apparently the baby girl has already been targeted by haters on social media, and the former The Price Is Right model took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at the “disgusting” behavior. She said (via The Blast):
One would assume that any reasonable person would agree that threatening a baby’s life is absolutely reprehensible. LaNisha Cole didn’t give any oxygen to the specifics of the comments she’s received, but the fact that she had to address this at all is admittedly sad, not to mention scary. The first months of a baby’s life can be overwhelming enough for parents, and now, she and Nick Cannon can’t even post cute photos to Instagram without worrying about what people are going to say about Onyx.
The Wild ‘n Out star, however, seemingly hasn’t let the haters stop him from posting happy moments with his children. He’s shared some adorable pics of his newest daughter over the past month, including these:
LaNisha Cole, for her part, shared a photo of her new baby when she announced Onyx’s birth, but has turned comments off of the post. It seems Nick Cannon and his parenting partners know what to expect when they share something or speak publicly about their family. He even addressed it after the child's birth, saying on Instagram:
Ten children have been born to Nick Cannon by six different women, and Abby De La Rosa is believed to be carrying his 11th child. De La Rosa is already mother to Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion, who were born in 2021, and upon news that Brittany Bell was also expecting her third child with the rapper, she said to “Move over Kardashians,” because the new generation of Cannon babies was about to take over.
Regardless of how many more children are born to Nick Cannon, the innocent lives brought into the world shouldn’t be the targets of people who don’t agree with their parents’ situation. While we await the next headlines regarding Cannon’s parenthood, fans can continue to see him as host of The Masked Singer Season 8, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox.
