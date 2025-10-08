Dolly Parton's Sister Unintentionally Had Fans Worried About Country Legend's Health Scare, But Her Rep Says Not So Fast
Here are the latest updates.
Recently, Dolly Parton had to postpone her Las Vegas residency because of health challenges. Not long after that, her sister, Freida Parton, took to Facebook to ask for prayers and support for the great country singer and actress. As more people saw the post, worry sparked among fans. However, now both her sister and her representative are clearing the air about the situation.
What Dolly Parton’s Sister Said That Worried Fans
A day ago, Dolly’s sister, Freida, took to Facebook to post a photo of her sibling alongside a message about how she had been “up all night praying” for her. She addressed Dolly’s health challenges and asked those who support the singer to be “prayer warriors” with her:
This post concerned fans, and they were anxious about the 79-year-old singer and her health. However, now both her rep and her sister have cleared the air.
How Dolly Parton’s Rep Responded
Not long after this post went up, Dolly’s rep, Olly Rowland, spoke to The Las Vegas Review-Journal and explained that she has had to have a procedure. However, this whole situation had been “blown out of proportion.” The statement read:
It’s worth noting that a week ago, when Parton posted on Instagram about postponing her shows, she did explain that she had to have “a few procedures.” She explained that because of this, she wouldn’t be able to rehearse and couldn’t build the show she thought fans deserved.
However, this artist, who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter (and discussed their similarities) and been inducted into The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in the last year, made it clear she’d still be working from her home.
Dolly Parton’s Sister Ultimately Cleared The Air After Her Post Went Viral
Now, along with the “9 to 5” singer’s rep clarifying the situation here, her sister also got back on social media to clear the air. Parton’s sisters have a history of being vocal about their sibling, and in this case, Freida explained in a follow-up Facebook post that all she wanted to do in the original message was ask for support. She wasn’t trying to imply that Dolly was doing worse than we thought. She wrote:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Much like how Dolly reportedly supported Kelly Clarkson earlier this year when her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away and she postponed shows, it seems like that’s exactly what her sister was doing here. However, as the rep explained, it kind of got blown out of proportion.
Have no fear, though; the air has been cleared, Dolly is OK, and she is working through her health challenges at the moment.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.