Dolly Parton's Sister Unintentionally Had Fans Worried About Country Legend's Health Scare, But Her Rep Says Not So Fast

Recently, Dolly Parton had to postpone her Las Vegas residency because of health challenges. Not long after that, her sister, Freida Parton, took to Facebook to ask for prayers and support for the great country singer and actress . As more people saw the post, worry sparked among fans. However, now both her sister and her representative are clearing the air about the situation.

What Dolly Parton’s Sister Said That Worried Fans

A day ago, Dolly’s sister, Freida, took to Facebook to post a photo of her sibling alongside a message about how she had been “up all night praying” for her. She addressed Dolly’s health challenges and asked those who support the singer to be “prayer warriors” with her:

Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! ❤️

This post concerned fans, and they were anxious about the 79-year-old singer and her health. However, now both her rep and her sister have cleared the air.

How Dolly Parton’s Rep Responded

Not long after this post went up, Dolly’s rep, Olly Rowland, spoke to The Las Vegas Review-Journal and explained that she has had to have a procedure. However, this whole situation had been “blown out of proportion.” The statement read:

It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.

It’s worth noting that a week ago, when Parton posted on Instagram about postponing her shows, she did explain that she had to have “a few procedures.” She explained that because of this, she wouldn’t be able to rehearse and couldn’t build the show she thought fans deserved.

However, this artist, who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter (and discussed their similarities) and been inducted into The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in the last year, made it clear she’d still be working from her home.

Dolly Parton’s Sister Ultimately Cleared The Air After Her Post Went Viral

Now, along with the “9 to 5” singer’s rep clarifying the situation here, her sister also got back on social media to clear the air. Parton’s sisters have a history of being vocal about their sibling, and in this case, Freida explained in a follow-up Facebook post that all she wanted to do in the original message was ask for support. She wasn’t trying to imply that Dolly was doing worse than we thought. She wrote:

I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.

Much like how Dolly reportedly supported Kelly Clarkson earlier this year when her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away and she postponed shows, it seems like that’s exactly what her sister was doing here. However, as the rep explained, it kind of got blown out of proportion.

Have no fear, though; the air has been cleared, Dolly is OK, and she is working through her health challenges at the moment.