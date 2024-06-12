5 Must-Watch Miniseries About Black Musicians

The miniseries was a TV staple for many, many decades, but unfortunately, the stories of Black musicians had been largely ignored, with a few exceptions (including The Bobby Brown Story). The recent comeback of the miniseries (a.k.a. limited series), however, has given viewers the chance to see more Black music artists get their just due. Black music miniseries (and biopics, especially) have now increased on the small screen, and delivered a nice blend of outstanding music, intense melodrama, unexpected reveals, and a slice-of-life narrative about America’s favorite artists.

So, here are five must-watch miniseries about Black musicians to check out for this Black Music Month.

(Image credit: NatGeo)

Genius: Aretha (2021)

The NatGeo anthology series Genius has a reputation for examining the lives of notable public figures, and of course, its third season was no exception. It chronicles the life and times of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The eight-episode miniseries captures Franklin’s rise and fall in the 1960s and 1970s and resurgence in the 1980s.

Compared to other music miniseries, Genius: Aretha uses an experimental narrative that goes back and forth between the adult music superstar (Emmy nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Little Re's chaotic life and gospel beginnings (newcomer Shanian Jordan). As the daughter of Rev. C.L. Franklin, the Grammy winner was surrounded by celebrities at an early age.

The limited series leans toward the salacious side of Franklin’s music career and upbringing as it harps on trauma, sacrifice, and family throughout the series. It also touches on her family’s personal and professional lives, as well. These circumstances were potent in crafting a great acting showcase for Erivo and Jordan.

While the two actresses serve as the miniseries’ epicenter, the supporting cast helps elevate Franklin’s story, with Courtney B. Vance, Antonique Smith, Patrice Covington, and Rebecca Naomi Jones playing her immediate family. Other key supporting players include David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Luke James, and Omar Dorsey.

Genius: Aretha received critical acclaim despite no endorsement from Franklin’s estate and family (coming out the same year as the theatrical biopic, Respect). The miniseries scored Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG nominations for the season and Erivo’s performance.

Watch a glimpse into Aretha Franklin’s life by streaming the miniseries with your Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Temptations (1998)

The NBC two-part telefilm put the legendary Motown group back in the spotlight. Based on the accounts from founding member Otis Williams’ biography, it follows The Temptations’ rise, fall, and troubling times.

The Temptations gives a by-the-book approach to the group’s long musical history as it shows their humble doo-wop beginnings, struggle for success, and becoming Motown’s top-selling male group. The series delves into lore about the successful music label and the group's proximity to other legendary acts there.

This musical miniseries taps into the original members’ lives outside of the music industry. Getting these peeks brings in the themes of upbringing, struggles, fame, and excesses. All this was made possible by strong performances from the leads - Charles Malik Whitfield, DB Woodside, Terron Brooks, Christian Payton, and Leon.

Even the replacement Temps, played by Charles Ley, J. August Richards, and Chaz Lamar Shepherd give good performances. The supporting cast isn’t slouching, either, as Obba Babatunde, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Mel Jackson stood out.

The Temptations was both a critical and ratings hit for the Peacock network despite a lawsuit over the project’s accuracy. The music miniseries went on to score an Emmy.

You can watch the beloved limited series by streaming it through a Peacock subscription.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992)

The two-part ABC telefilm aired when the Jackson family was considered American music royalty through the success of Michael and Janet Jackson. Based on matriarch Katharine Jackson’s best-selling autobiography, it chronicles the rise and trials of America’s First Family of Music.

The Jacksons: An American Dream starts with parents Joe and Katharine Jackson’s (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and Angela Bassett) first meeting before delving into their early days in Gary, Indiana. It shows the Jackson 5’s musical journey before signing with Motown and moving to Hollywood.

Outside the family’s professional journey, the musical biopic miniseries touches on their complicated dynamics, especially between the sons and their father. In doing so, it gives glimpses of abuse, trauma, and secrets. Going between joyous and traumatic moments brought out the best in the older and younger actors who portrayed the Jackson brothers.

Of course, Hilton-Jacobs and Bassett turn in stellar performances as the family patriarch and matriarch. The limited series has an all-star supporting cast, including Billy Dee Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, and Vanessa Williams.

The Jacksons: An American Dream was a critical and ratings juggernaut, becoming one of the 1990s’ most popular and successful miniseries, and it had the family’s full cooperation. Its success led to multiple Emmy wins and nominations.

Get into the Jackson family’s meteoric rise to music stardom by watching the iconic music miniseries on Peacock.

(Image credit: BET)

The New Edition Story (2017)

The three-episode miniseries (a first for BET) highlights the R&B group considered the blueprint for the modern-day boy band. It shows the trials and tribulations of the pioneering R&B supergroup.

The New Edition Story chronicles the good, bad, and ugly of the group’s humble beginnings and formation. It delves into their success and struggles as a young musical act in the 1980s. The miniseries is surprisingly unvarnished as it delves into their pre-fame lives, successful solo careers, and simmering group tensions.

The group’s dysfunctional brotherhood is displayed in the limited series as viewers see their relationships play out. Doing so allows the three-night event to tap into the ideas of brotherhood, trauma, evolution, and music industry politics. These moments came to life courtesy of the performances from younger and older actors who played the group members. The miniseries’ authentic nature came courtesy of the real group members' involvement.

Not only does the lead cast shine in the biopic, but the supporting cast does as well. Viewers see outstanding performances from Wood Harris, Faizon Love, Durrell Babbs, and the actresses who portrayed the members’ mothers.

The New Edition Story was a watershed moment for the cable network, becoming a critical and ratings hit. Watch the beloved modern classic by viewing it through streaming platforms, like with a Paramount+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: BBC)

Dancing On The Edge (2013)

The BBC Two six-episode miniseries highlights a fictional all-Black band dealing with the early London music scene. It tells the story of The Louis Lester Band’s rise, trials, and tribulations as they worked in 1930s London.

Dancing on the Edge shows the Louis Lester Band go from a fledging musical act to a bona fide main attraction after gaining media and public attention. The limited series delves into the mixed bag of musical stardom as an all-Black group catering to a mostly white society.

Watching the group navigate musical fame and pitfalls gives insight into the music industry, fame, power, and the cause-and-effect of people's actions. It delves into associating with British high society and the media while trying to evolve simultaneously. Like most music-associated projects, the limited series jumps into the shady relationships and business dealings of the early 20th-century music business. The believability came courtesy of series lead Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Of course, Ejiofor isn’t the only one who carried the miniseries as co-stars Angel Coulby, Wummi Mosaku, and Ariyon Bakare give excellent performances. The supporting cast, including Jacqueline Bissett, John Goodman, Tom Hughes, and Matthew Goode, helps to bring 1930s London to life.

Dancing on the Edge proved to be a critical and ratings hit for the BBC. It scored multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for the project and its cast and crew, with Jacqueline Bisset winning the former.

Check out the British jazz music-centric miniseries by getting an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

These music miniseries are household staples that require viewers to pause their day and sit on a comfortable couch. Of course, other TV music films, including CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Bessie, and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, have won over audiences and critics.

Hollywood’s music movie obsession is in full effect. Multiple miniseries are set to premiere on network TV, cable, and streaming this summer and fall, with upcoming music biopics, in particular, like Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution, coming up. Review our 2024 TV schedule to see which other limited series are premiering this year.