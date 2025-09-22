After Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Was Spotted Talking To Him On Sideline Ahead Of His Latest College Football Loss, An NFL Coach Weighed In

There's plenty of football going on as NFL season ramps up amid the 2025 TV schedule. While there are plenty of stories to follow in the professional and college sports spheres, Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson continues to be a hot topic. The couple made headlines before his coaching stint at North Carolina when Hudson rejected questions and they claimed they were railroaded by networks. Now, Belichick and Hudson are in the news yet again after a big loss by his football team.

Jordon Hudson's presence on the UNC football sideline and at practice has been a subject of scrutiny before. However, she's making headlines yet again after a particularly rough loss. It's drawn criticism from many, including former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who shared his take on his former peer's actions.

Jordon Hudson Was On The Sideline Ahead Of North Carolina's Latest Loss

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tarheels were walloped by the UCF Knights over the weekend, with the game ending with a score of 34-9. The loss itself would've already drawn criticism within the sports world, but a video showing Jordon Hudson talking to the coach on the sideline before the game seemingly pushed the narrative that she may be impeding on her beau's coaching abilities. Take a look at a clip:

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend giving him a pep talk pre-game 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/mant3ETYY6September 20, 2025

Does Jordon Hudson deserve the blame for the loss? Probably not, and in truth, North Carolina's football program pales in comparison to the relevance of its basketball program and hasn't had a ton of success in recent years. All this to say, Bill Belichick's relationship may be a scapegoat to larger issues within the football program, though given their preseason antics and stories about her forcing her way into things previously wasn't a part of, it's certainly not helping keep the spotlight off them.

Former NFL Coach Jon Gruden Shared His Thoughts On Bill Belichick

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden spoke out about Jordon Hudson's sideline presence on Wake Up Barstool, and whether significant others on the sideline were a common occurrence. Gruden, who coached both at the college and professional levels, said the following:

I've never seen anything like that. Mike Lombardi works for North Carolina. I've heard him criticize me several times. I'm sure he'll produce a TikTok today explaining exactly what was going on.

Jon Gruden is only the latest to point out just how odd it is that a coach has his girlfriend hanging out on the sideline in any capacity on game day. It's not a common occurrence, and yet it continues to happen as North Carolina continues its rough start to its season.

Once again, it's not as though North Carolina's football woes are a direct result of Jordon Hudson's presence on the sideline or her relationship with Bill Belichick. At the same time, it's drawn a level of attention to where every time the former Super Bowl-winning coach falters, it's in the headlines.

For those who don't follow sports as closely, the story is also of interest to diehard sports fans because the relationship flies in the face of what the public has seen of Bill Belichick in his previous decades of coaching. Back when he was coaching Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, Belichick didn't do this type of thing. In fact, he was characterized as a cold and blunt curmudgeon, so it's odd to see the same guy who scoffed at Taylor Swift's mention on national television a year ago act notably softer now. Thus far, it doesn't look like either is buckling to the criticism they've received, but we'll see how the rest of the season goes.

UNC Football has a big game against Clemson coming up on October 4th, and I'm sure there will be many eyes on Bill Belichick's team to see how they perform. Meanwhile, I'm just happy to have football as a distraction as we wait for the fall lineup of networks to really get going, and some of my favorite shows to be back on TV again.