NCIS’ Cote De Pablo Shares How 'Considerate' Michael Weatherly Looked Out For Her While Filming Tony And Ziva’s First Intimate Scene, And It’s So Sweet
That was awfully nice of him.
Following the death of Sasha Alexander’s Kate Todd in the NCIS Season 2 finale, Cote de Pablo was brought aboard in Season 3 to play Ziva David, who ended up taking Kate’s spot on the team. Over the character’s eight-season run as a series regular on the CBS show that’s ran well over 250 episodes and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, she built a flirtatious dynamic with Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo, leading to fans affectionately referring to them collectively as “Tiva.” In fact, it didn’t take long for Tony and Ziva to end up getting intimate with one another on NCIS, and de Pablo recalled how a “considerate” Weatherly sweetly looked out for her while filming this scene.
The actors recalled their time working on “Under Covers,” i.e. NCIS Season 3’s eighth episode, on Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, the podcast they host together to keep fans entertained while they wait for the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva. This episode follows Tony and Ziva going on an undercover assignment where they’re pretending to be two married assassins, and it gets off to a steamy start when they passionately kiss and pretend to have sex in order to fool anyone who may be watching and listening in. Starting off, de Pablo had this to say about how Weatherly wanted to make sure she was feeling comfortable while they were in bed together:
Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo hadn’t been working together long at this point, but it’s great to hear he was already being courteous towards her by making sure she liked the smell of the deodorant he applied. After all, if you have to spend a long amount of time filming a scene in bed with one of your costars, you want to make sure the scent doesn’t bother your onscreen partner. Additionally, de Pablo shared a subtle way that Westerly helped to make sure that she would look her best on camera, with the actress explaining:
Although this “relationship” between Tony and Ziva was only a ruse so they could figure out who hired the couple they were impersonating and who they were sent to kill, “Under Covers” planted the first Tiva seed. The two had a ‘will they, won’t they’ thing going over the course of nearly a decade, and in the end, they acted on their feelings for one another. Now they are finally raising their daughter Tali together since Ziva is no longer on the run as of NCIS Season 17 episode “In the Wind.” Unfortunately, the events of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will shake up their lives and force these two to hightail it across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva doesn’t have a premiere date, but unlike the other NCIS shows, it will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Meanwhile, the 2024 TV schedule will bring NCIS Season 22 and the debut of the prequel NCIS: Origins on Monday, October 14, and NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for a second season, though there’s no word on when it will return.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.