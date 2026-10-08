I'm Nervous About Ted Lasso Getting Canceled After Seeing THESE Comments

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Ted Lasso.

Every streaming service has some hit shows, and Ted Lasso is definitely in that category for those with an Apple TV subscription. After temporarily ending after Season 3, the Emmy-winning comedy returned for a fourth season back in August. Despite how beloved the show is, recent comments have me worried it won't be renewed for Season 5.

Ted Lasso's Season 4 finale was as heartwarming as one might expect, and also packed an emotional punch after the death of Mae. While the Lady Greyhounds' coaching team had a switch-up, it's unclear if we'll get to see how it affects the team in a future season. Coach Beard actor/writer Brendan Hunt recently spoke to Deadline about the series, where his interviewer claimed that renewal was "imminent." The scene-stealer responded with:

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Well, then that’s news to me. I certainly hope it happens, and I’m optimistic, but yeah, haven’t heard anything official yet. It would be nice though.

Well, that's not exactly encouraging. It sounds like the cast of Ted Lasso hasn't heard one way or another if a fifth season is going to happen. Given the show's Emmys and popularity, keeping the run going on Apple seems like a no-brainer to me. So is it actually going to end after Season 4?

I had some critiques about Ted Lasso Season 4, but I'd hate to see it end its run on television... again. I need to know what happens to AFC Richmond's women's team, as well as Keeley's pregnancy. Brendan Hunt is also on the writing team for the series and spoke more about the uncertainty of its fate. In the same interview, he said:

Yeah. As happened for Season 2, they can greenlight a room before they greenlight a season if they want, but neither has happened.

Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. So despite Ted Lasso Season 4, doing a bunch of setup for future episodes, there's no guarantee that we'll actually get to see it return to Apple. Since Hunt is both a writer and actor on the show, he'd know if a renewal was on its way. As such, fans will have to keep their collective fingers crossed and wait for good news from the network.

Ted Lasso continues to be one of the most heartwarming shows on the air, and the Season 4 finale was no exception. Even when it was revealed that Tracey Ullman's Zelda Southport was the one secretly buying Richmond's stocks, it was handled with comedy. We'll just have to see if the story gets to continue.

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Ted Lasso Season 4 is streaming in its entirety over on Apple as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we hear news about the show's future soon.