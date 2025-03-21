A New Network TV Series Was Just Shifted Into The Friday Night Death Slot (And Proves It May Have Been A Better Fit For Streaming)

News
By published

To stream or not to stream, that is the question.

Ben Rappaort as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, and AnnaSophia Robb as Alice in Gross Pointe Garden Society Season 1x01
(Image credit: Steve Swisher/NBC)

Sometimes, the only thing worse than an outright series cancelation in the television world is when a show gets shifted to a new day and time slot. Unfortunately, that is about to happen to NBC’s newest drama series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as the broadcast network plans to shift it from Sundays at 10 P.M. to the historically deadly Fridays at 8 P.M., shaking up the 2025 TV schedule. While the news doesn’t necessarily mean a cancelation is in the show’s future, it does have many wondering if NBCUniversal should have sent the murder mystery to streaming instead.

Hailing from the creative minds that brought the crime dramedy Good Girls to NBC, Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of an affluent Detroit suburb’s gardening club who become entangled in a murder on the night of the club’s annual gala. The series stars an ensemble cast with amazing chemistry that includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Night Court actress Melissa Fumero.

Only three episodes have aired of the thirteen ordered by NBC when the show was picked up back in July 2024. While the three episodes have been packed with drama and mystery, Grosse Pointe Garden Society has struggled to find a solid audience in its current time slot, forcing NBC to make a switch.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%Peacock starts from $7.99 a month

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%
NBC's very own streaming service, you can find the likes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as well as bigger titled likeThe Office, SNL and as well as Bravo's roster of reality TV. You'll also get live sports, with your Peacock subscription when opting for its Premium Plus plan, allowing access to your local NBC Channel 24/7. Whether you opt for that package or its cheaper option, we always recommend its annual plan when looking for great value for money, saving more than 16% when prepaying for a year of streaming. If you want a monthly plan, Peacock starts from $7.99 a month.

View Deal

Typically, moving a drama from Sunday nights to an early Friday night timeslot is a death sentence, but the swift action on NBC’s part seems to show that the broadcast network is desperate to give this new drama a devoted audience. And the even better news is that Grosse Pointe Garden Society is ranking in a sizeable audience… just not on the broadcast network.

According to Deadline, the series’ streaming numbers are doing exceptionally well as the audience size continues to grow as more and more people check out the show with their Peacock subscriptions. It’s not unusual for a show’s viewership to grow when streaming numbers are included in the ratings total, but it is telling to see the show outperforming its broadcast air date by huge margins.

Melissa Fumero and Matthew Davis looking at gardening tools in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

(Image credit: Mark Hill/NBC)

All of this begs the question, was Grosse Pointe Garden Society better suited for streaming? The viewership numbers certainly indicate that would have been a better move, but then again, it’s hard to tell for sure. The fact of the matter is that it’s impossible in today’s television climate to know what’s going to take off with the audience and what shows are going to need a bit more time.

NBC’s decision to try another day and timeslot for Grosse Pointe Garden Society has me feeling hopeful that the network is willing and eager to let the show grow its fanbase organically. It’s definitely a nice thing to see after the network failed to back the creators’ last drama, Good Girls, which was abruptly canceled after four seasons and pushed to Netflix (where it's still available to stream for active subscribers) instead of Peacock.

Still, only time will tell if the murderous garden club members make a home on broadcast television or if they’ll plant their roots over on the streamer. One thing that is certain is that you should be tuning in to NBC every Friday night at 8 P.M. to catch new episodes.

Danielle Bruncati
Freelance Writer

Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.

Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Steve Urkel&#039;s schmoozy face while talking to Laura in Family Matters

Family Matters' Reboot Could Still Happen, And I Think Jaleel White's Oddball Idea Actually Sounds Great
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order

‘Just Go Ahead And Break The Internet Today.’ Stabler And Benson Just Reunited, And The Law & Order Fan Comments Are Chef’s Kiss
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship

Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
See more latest
Most Popular
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship
Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
Jesse Metcalfe as Officer DeLuca in Law &amp; Order Season 24
As Law And Order Rips From Very Recent Headlines For The Next Big Murder, Here's Why Guest Jesse Metcalfe Thinks It'll Be 'One Of The Most Popular Episodes'
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Posted An Epic Video To Celebrate Deadpool's 10 Year Anniversary, And Of Course Hugh Jackman Left An A+ Comment
Steve Urkel&#039;s schmoozy face while talking to Laura in Family Matters
Family Matters' Reboot Could Still Happen, And I Think Jaleel White's Oddball Idea Actually Sounds Great
Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us.
How Blake Lively Is Reportedly Trying To Get Justin Baldoni's Defamation Case Dismissed
The Xenomorph from Alien: Earth stares ahead with its mouth open, pictured next to Stitch holding a soda gun with a look of mischief in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
Disney's New Clips From Lilo & Stitch And Alien: Earth Have Me All In On The Upcoming Extraterrestrial Antics For Weirdly The Same Reason
Jason Momoa&#039;s Garrett &quot;The Garbage Man&quot; Garrison scared in wrestling ring in A Minecraft Movie
Watching Jason Momoa Try And Show CinemaBlend His Lobo Look Is Iconic, But It's Jack Black Asking For A Cameo That Really Got Me
Mark in Invincible Season 3.
Robert Kirkman Provided Another Update On The Invincible Movie, And His Honest Opinion On Whether It'll Actually Happen
Harry &amp; Meghan
Netflix Gets Real About Why They Are Working With 'Overly Dismissed' Prince Harry And Meghan (And Of Course Hermés Comes Up)
Zeph smirking in Star Trek: Section 31
I Just Found Out A Star Trek: Section 31 Actor Shared What Alex Kurtzman Told Him Before The Movie, And I Can't Help But Feel A Little Bummed Out