A New Network TV Series Was Just Shifted Into The Friday Night Death Slot (And Proves It May Have Been A Better Fit For Streaming)

Sometimes, the only thing worse than an outright series cancelation in the television world is when a show gets shifted to a new day and time slot. Unfortunately, that is about to happen to NBC’s newest drama series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as the broadcast network plans to shift it from Sundays at 10 P.M. to the historically deadly Fridays at 8 P.M., shaking up the 2025 TV schedule. While the news doesn’t necessarily mean a cancelation is in the show’s future, it does have many wondering if NBCUniversal should have sent the murder mystery to streaming instead.

Hailing from the creative minds that brought the crime dramedy Good Girls to NBC, Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of an affluent Detroit suburb’s gardening club who become entangled in a murder on the night of the club’s annual gala. The series stars an ensemble cast with amazing chemistry that includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Night Court actress Melissa Fumero.

Only three episodes have aired of the thirteen ordered by NBC when the show was picked up back in July 2024. While the three episodes have been packed with drama and mystery, Grosse Pointe Garden Society has struggled to find a solid audience in its current time slot, forcing NBC to make a switch.

Typically, moving a drama from Sunday nights to an early Friday night timeslot is a death sentence, but the swift action on NBC’s part seems to show that the broadcast network is desperate to give this new drama a devoted audience. And the even better news is that Grosse Pointe Garden Society is ranking in a sizeable audience… just not on the broadcast network.

According to Deadline, the series’ streaming numbers are doing exceptionally well as the audience size continues to grow as more and more people check out the show with their Peacock subscriptions. It’s not unusual for a show’s viewership to grow when streaming numbers are included in the ratings total, but it is telling to see the show outperforming its broadcast air date by huge margins.

All of this begs the question, was Grosse Pointe Garden Society better suited for streaming? The viewership numbers certainly indicate that would have been a better move, but then again, it’s hard to tell for sure. The fact of the matter is that it’s impossible in today’s television climate to know what’s going to take off with the audience and what shows are going to need a bit more time.

NBC’s decision to try another day and timeslot for Grosse Pointe Garden Society has me feeling hopeful that the network is willing and eager to let the show grow its fanbase organically. It’s definitely a nice thing to see after the network failed to back the creators’ last drama, Good Girls, which was abruptly canceled after four seasons and pushed to Netflix (where it's still available to stream for active subscribers) instead of Peacock.

Still, only time will tell if the murderous garden club members make a home on broadcast television or if they’ll plant their roots over on the streamer. One thing that is certain is that you should be tuning in to NBC every Friday night at 8 P.M. to catch new episodes.