'I Had To Insure My Most Valuable Assets' Nick Cannon Opens Up About Taking Out An Insurance Policy On His Private Parts... For Millions

Nick Cannon is known to be a pretty hard worker, holding several jobs in the entertainment industry. A couple of years ago, it looked like he was working pretty hard in his personal life, too, as he fathered eight children in 2021 and 2022 alone, bringing his brood to a grand total of 12 . Obviously The Masked Singer host appreciates the value of his reproductive organs, so it really should come as no surprise that he joined the list of celebrities to insure their body parts. Cannon opened up recently about why, exactly, he felt it was important to protect that specific part of his anatomy.

It’s certainly not unusual to hear about a famous person taking out a multimillion-dollar insurance policy on a part of their body that’s vital to their career. Hell, even Nick Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey has reportedly protected her legs and vocal chords to the tune of $70 million. In comparison, the $10 million policy the 43-year-old Wild ’N Out star took out on his testicles doesn’t seem like all that much. Oh what am I saying? $10 MILLION BALLS?? Cannon explained his reasoning in a conversation with ET , saying:

I had to insure my most valuable assets. Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, 'Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’

I have so many questions that I’m kind of afraid to ask. I can at least understand why David Beckham would insure his leg for $195 million or Aquafresh protecting America Ferrera’s smile for $10 million, because those body parts are directly linked to their careers and income. Is Nick Cannon saying that if a downstairs tragedy were to befall, his livelihood would suffer?

One thing’s for sure — he made it clear the insurance policy was not an indication that he wants to try for Baby Cannon No. 13. He clarified:

[I'm] just making sure nothing goes wrong.

At the end of the day, it’s his money and his body, so whatever he wants to insure or protect for the future is completely up to him. The man takes care of his children and their mothers, paying them what he says is more than child support would require and spending at least $200,000 at Disneyland each year. If he wants to insure the body part that got him to this point in life, more power to him.

Six women share children with the Drumline actor, including Mariah Carey, who gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. Brittany Bell has three with him — Golden (born in 2017), Powerful Queen (2020) and Rise Messiah (2022) — as does Abby De La Rosa, who has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (2021) as well as Beautiful Zeppelin (2022). Cannon’s first child with Alyssa Scott — Zen, born in 2021 — died at 5 months of brain cancer, and the couple went on to welcome Halo Marie in 2022. Bre Tiesi shares Legendary Love with Cannon, and LaNisha Cole has Onyx Ice, with both of their babies being born in 2022.

It sounds like a busy lifestyle for the involved father, and I guess any extra assurances you can get over your assets isn’t a bad thing.