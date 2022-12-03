Nick Cannon Provides Update After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia

“So, I guess I’m not Superman,” Nick Cannon wrote in an Instagram post that showed he had been hospitalized. The Masked Singer host recently announced that he had been hospitalized, explaining that he has pneumonia. However, his post made it clear he is determined to heal as quickly as he can.

The Drumline star was at Madison Square Garden in New York City the night before he was hospitalized. His Wild ‘N Out tour had made a stop at the iconic venue to play to a sold-out crowd, as Cannon noted in his caption. The next day he wrote this on Instagram:

Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior

You can see at the end of the post he used the hashtag, Lupus Warrior. According to Lupus Foundation of America , Cannon was diagnosed with the kidney disease in January 2012. He was hospitalized during a trip to Aspen, Colorado because he was having trouble breathing, and tests had confirmed the diagnosis. He was then re-hospitalized in February of the same year with a pulmonary embolism, which is a clot in the lungs, and he said he was on 20 different medications and had to be on a low-sodium diet for almost nine months.

Despite the setback, Cannon clearly worked his way back to tip-top health, and he has been just as busy as ever, hosting a hit show, touring with the Wild ‘N Out crew, and parenting 11, soon to be 12 children . Hopefully, this hospitalization is only temporary, and the former America’s Got Talent host is able to be back at it soon. Based on his Instagram post he seems determined to get better, check it out:

This hospitalization comes a few weeks after Cannon welcomed his eleventh child into the world in early November. This is his third child with Abby De La Rosa, and the couple named their baby girl Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

The Masked Singer host also announced that he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child , bringing the Cannon kid count up to 12. While the father of eleven waits for his little one to arrive, he’s been hanging out with his other kids . He spent the holidays with his eldest twins Roc and Roe, and then posted adorable photos of two of his really little kiddos sitting on his lap.

All these kids have caused the creation of many a meme, and luckily Cannon has a good sense of humor about it all. He’s also made it clear that he takes care of his children and partners financially , and cares deeply for them all. Following the birth of baby No. 11, Cannon opened up about having more kids , saying “I think I’m good right now.”

I think he’s right, at this moment, he needs to focus on healing, and hopefully, he’ll be back hosting, touring and parenting soon.