Nick Cannon Officially Welcomed Baby No. 11, See How He Celebrated

By now, many are probably aware that Nick Cannon has welcomed a number of kids over the past several years and, quite frankly, he seems to show no signs of slowing down. Just this month, he announced he was expecting his eleventh child with Alyssa Scott (which will be their second together). And shortly after, Cannon revealed he was expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa, which would be their third. Well, in a surprise twist, De La Rosa gave birth to their child this past week, technically making it Cannon’s 11th. With that, the TV personality took to social media to celebrate his new addition.

Nick Cannon revealed the birth of his and Abby De La Rosa’s newborn via an Instagram post. The star revealed that he and his partner had a baby girl, who they’ve named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, and that she was born on Friday, November 11. Through his caption, Cannon shouted-out De La Rosa for everything that she’s done, expressing plenty of love for the mother of his latest little one:

Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.

This is the couple’s third child, as they also share 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion. The Masked Singer host’s post also included a photo of himself, his partner and their daughter. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Abby De La Rosa also marked the birth of her baby with a social media post. The DJ posted a photo to her Instagram stories, which shows her cradling young Beautiful. And judging by the pic, she’s already infatuated with her little girl. Take a look at the sweet snapshot:

(Image credit: Abby De La Rosa)

Some likely still can’t believe just how many kids the entertainer has at this point. Aside from his three with Abby De La Rosa (who’s joked about his large family), he also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has 5-year-old son Golden Sagon, 7-week-old Rise Messiah and 22-month-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. There’s also daughters Legendary Love and Onyx Ice Cole, whose mothers are Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively. He and Alyssa Scott also shared Zen, who tragically died at five months due to brain cancer.

One can’t help but wonder just how Nick Cannon finds the time for all of his kids. Earlier this year, Cannon got real about just how involved he is in his kids’ lives He asserted that he’s “probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.” He also stated that he keeps in contact with his kids and is there for extracurricular activities. With all of that, i’s amazing that Cannon can even find the time to work out.

Many certainly have thoughts on just how much Nick Cannon’s family has grown as of late. However, at the very least, one can say that he looks like a proud papa in that recent post. All we can do is wish him the best of luck with his newborn daughter and with his eventual other kid with Alyssa Scott.