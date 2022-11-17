Of Course, There Are Memes About Nick Cannon's 11 Kids And, Of Course, He Reacted To Them

Nick Cannon and his many, many children (12 to be exact, 11 born, and number 12 on the way ) have become the subject of many a meme on the internet these days. Luckily, The Masked Singer host has a great sense of humor about it all, and he even gets in on the fun sometimes. The fact that multiple pregnancies and births have been announced by Cannon and his partners in the last couple of months alone has sent the internet into a meme spiral, and of course, the father of 12 responded to it all.

A couple of days after Abby De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed baby No. 11 , the internet did not hold back their jokes. However, the former America’s Got Talent host got in on the fun, posting a goofy graphic on his Instagram , exclaiming that “everybody got jokes!”

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The response comes after many people on social media, including A-list celebrities and major corporations poked fun at Cannon.

For example, @teresaeliz tapped into another pop culture phenomenon, that being Pete Davidson’s dating life, to joke about Cannon, tweeting:

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women

Another user, @MarkClaudio , made his joke topical, tying it to the midterm elections, writing:

The voting power the Nick Cannon household is going to have in 18 years omfg

Meanwhile, @kurtslimabean made a joke about Cannon’s kids being able to qualify for sectionals if they were a show chior on Glee.

nick cannon officially has enough kids to qualify for sectionals, the new directions better watch their backs https://t.co/hVqyf4Pd2xNovember 10, 2022 See more

To top it off, even Chili’s, yes the actual restaurant chain, got in on the fun, tweeting :

don't worry @NickCannon we don't limit kids meals https://t.co/NMPkO9ZK04November 10, 2022 See more

Ryan Reynolds has also made fun of the Drumline star. However, he’s also worked with Cannon to create an Aviation Gin drink called the Aviation Vasectomy , so it’s all in good fun.

Congrats to @NickCannon! Yes, it’s delicious, but the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective. pic.twitter.com/0nHwi2MXoxJune 8, 2022 See more

Admittedly, it’s quite difficult to keep up with the timeline of Cannon’s relationships and children . And the internet always has some A+ jokes whenever another child is born or announced .

To be fair, we were all warned this was coming. Earlier in 2022, he did say that it was “safe to bet” he would have more babies in his life this year. This comment came a few months after he had said he was going to go celibate . However, that didn’t last long, and as he said he “started fucking like crazy” around Christmas time last year.

However, putting the jokes aside for a second, the host has made it clear that he loves his kids deeply, and has the means to make sure they are properly supported . Both his humor about his many children and his ability financially support them makes complete sense, given his hilarious hosting career on hit shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent, as well as the numerous other jobs he’s taken on.