Nick Cannon Is Expecting Eleventh Child, His Second With Alyssa Scott, And Their Pregnancy Portrait Is Gorgeous

Nick Cannon will now be a father of eleven after it was announced that he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child. The couple share one son, Zen who died at five months old last December. The announcement came through Scott’s Instagram when she posted a gorgeous and intimate set of pregnancy portraits with Cannon.

The supermodel announced in late October she was expecting her third baby, however, there were no other details. Her first set of photos featured her in a blue bodycon dress with her little girl next to her. She posted another set of her in a neutral dress with her daughter, noting how much her “bond” with her child means to her. This all led to the next three photos of her and Cannon, confirming that the Masked Singer host is the father. You can see the couple’s beautiful portraits below:

A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Along with the baby on its way, the couple shares one other child, who sadly passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer . The two grieved Zen’s passing earlier this summer on what would have been his first birthday, and Cannon has been open about how he has dealt with his passing.

The couple appears to be thrilled to be welcoming another baby, as Scott captioned her photo in a loving way saying:

This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍

Along with Scott’s baby, Cannon also announced his tenth baby earlier this summer with model Brittany Bell. The Masked Singer host has two other children with the model, Golden Cannon who was born in 2017, and Powerful Queen Cannon who was born in 2020. The announcement of baby number ten did come right after Cannon said it was “safe to bet” he’d be having multiple kids this year.

The Drumline star explained that after going celibate for a month and a half he, and these are his words, “started fucking like crazy” in December of 2021.

He welcomed Legendary Love Cannon in July 2022 with Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi. Also, he and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, Cannon’s ninth child , in September. De La Rosa has opened up about their polyamorous relationship, and she said trolls have sent threats about their baby. The two also share twins Zion and Zillion, who were born in 2021.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon with popstar Mariah Carey, who are now 12 years old. He opened up about his split with the singer and how it changed his views on monogamy.