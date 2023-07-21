Nick Cannon's Ex Claims He Was Allowed To Date Other People But She Was Not

Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has been the subject of a lot of celebrity gossip over the past couple of years — mostly because of the numerous children he’s fathered with several different women. While his partners have defended their lifestyle and said The Masked Singer host is a good father , another of his ex-girlfriends — model Jessica White — recently spoke out about their long-term relationship, revealing that while Cannon was involved with other women, she “wasn’t allowed” to date.

Jessica White was amongst the new cast members of Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which airs on MTV , and during a recent episode, she disclosed some interesting details about her relationship with Nick Cannon while talking to co-star Safaree Samuels. Without mentioning her ex by name, she said:

I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that. Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.

Jessica White admitted that she was “very submissive,” and when the Jamaican rapper asked who she was talking about, she opted to show him a picture rather than say Nick Cannon’s name out loud. Safaree Samuels, however, was shocked at the picture and exclaimed that Nick Cannon was “my boy.” You can watch their conversation below:

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) A photo posted by on

The Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was in a relationship with Nick Cannon from 2015 to 2020 (though it was possibly longer, since she called it an eight-year relationship). The couple broke up after Jessica White suffered a miscarriage around the time that Brittany Bell went public with the news that she was expecting her second child with the actor. White previously has accused Cannon of not being honest with her about the situation, saying on the Jason Lee Show (via Page Six ):

She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well. But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world.

The comments on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta came just weeks after she told Page Six that her relationship with Nick Cannon had been “emotionally abusive.” In Jessica White’s words:

I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it. I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.

Nick Cannon has fathered 12 children with six different women, with the oldest being his 12-year-old twins with Mariah Carey and the youngest — daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott — recently turning 7 months old.