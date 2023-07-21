Nick Cannon's Ex Claims He Was Allowed To Date Other People But She Was Not
One-sided polyamory?
Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has been the subject of a lot of celebrity gossip over the past couple of years — mostly because of the numerous children he’s fathered with several different women. While his partners have defended their lifestyle and said The Masked Singer host is a good father, another of his ex-girlfriends — model Jessica White — recently spoke out about their long-term relationship, revealing that while Cannon was involved with other women, she “wasn’t allowed” to date.
Jessica White was amongst the new cast members of Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which airs on MTV, and during a recent episode, she disclosed some interesting details about her relationship with Nick Cannon while talking to co-star Safaree Samuels. Without mentioning her ex by name, she said:
Jessica White admitted that she was “very submissive,” and when the Jamaican rapper asked who she was talking about, she opted to show him a picture rather than say Nick Cannon’s name out loud. Safaree Samuels, however, was shocked at the picture and exclaimed that Nick Cannon was “my boy.” You can watch their conversation below:
A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop)
A photo posted by on
The Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was in a relationship with Nick Cannon from 2015 to 2020 (though it was possibly longer, since she called it an eight-year relationship). The couple broke up after Jessica White suffered a miscarriage around the time that Brittany Bell went public with the news that she was expecting her second child with the actor. White previously has accused Cannon of not being honest with her about the situation, saying on the Jason Lee Show (via Page Six):
The comments on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta came just weeks after she told Page Six that her relationship with Nick Cannon had been “emotionally abusive.” In Jessica White’s words:
Nick Cannon has fathered 12 children with six different women, with the oldest being his 12-year-old twins with Mariah Carey and the youngest — daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott — recently turning 7 months old.
You can see more of Jessica White on new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which air at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on MTV and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Also be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to keep up with all of the upcoming premiere dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke