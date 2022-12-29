Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, As Alyssa Scott Shares Heartwarming Tributes To Their Late Son Zen

The introduction of Nick Cannon’s 12th child to the world was an emotional one, as he and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together — a daughter named Halo Marie — just nine days after marking the anniversary of 5-month-old Zen’s death in 2021. Baby Zen appeared to be on both parents’ minds for Halo’s December 14 arrival, as Scott said she knew he was “watching down on us” and paid tribute to him in several posts on social media that announced the arrival of Cannon's latest offspring.

Halo Marie Cannon is the fifth baby born to Nick Cannon in 2022, and his 12th overall, and the new parents appeared overcome with emotion in a video Alyssa Scott shared on Instagram of their daughter’s birth. She felt Zen was with them every step of the way, as she captioned the video:

December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍

The video she shared featured the aforementioned moment with Nick Cannon announcing that they had a girl, as well as those first brand-new-baby cries. Alyssa Scott, who is also mom to 4-year-old Zeela from another relationship, also shared a sweet photo of the family’s newest addition to Instagram :

The proud mama had been counting down the days to Baby Halo’s birth, sharing gorgeous maternity photos to document her pregnancy journey. She revealed even more details of the hours leading up to the new baby’s arrival in her Instagram Stories, saying there was a meteor shower happening on their drive to the hospital, and they saw shooting stars the whole way. Once they arrived, they watched a fireworks display outside of her window — signs, she said, that Zen was celebrating with them:

Zen Cannon was diagnosed with brain cancer at just 2 months old, and Nick Cannon shared his journey and spoke openly about his grief after the baby passed just a few months later. It’s beautiful to see Alyssa Scott including Halo’s brother in the celebration, as Cannon adds another baby to his expansive brood.

In 2022 alone , five babies have been born to Nick Cannon. Legendary Love was born to Bre Tiesi in June; Onyx Ice and Rise Messiah were born to LaNisha Cole and Brittany Bell, respectively, in September; and Abby De La Rosa had Beautiful Zeppelin in November.