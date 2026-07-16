Sam Neill Spoke About The ‘Hope’ He Had Prior To His Death: ‘Never Take A Single Day For Granted’

Sam Neill spent much of his career playing men who remained calm while everything around them fell apart. That quality extended beyond the screen. In one of his final interviews, the OG Jurassic Park cast member reflected on cancer, aging and the legacy he hoped to leave behind with the warmth and dry humor that defined so many of his public appearances.

The conversation was conducted by The Telegraph in August 2025, nearly a year before Neill died on July 13, 2026, at age 78. The interview was arranged ahead of the Netflix crime drama Untamed, one of his final television projects, and published posthumously on July 15. Reading it now, some of his comments carry an emotional weight neither he nor the interviewer probably could have fully anticipated. He shared:

I have had the odd brush with cancer, so every day is a bonus these days. Life lesson: never take a single day for granted.

Neill was diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022. Although the cancer was in remission when he spoke with the outlet, the experience had clearly changed how he viewed his life. His words were not framed as a grand declaration, but sounded more like someone who'd faced death and come out the other side, learning how quickly an ordinary day could become precious.

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One of the interview’s most affecting moments arrived when the Event Horizon star described a small watercolor painted by Helena Bonham Carter’s mother. He continued:

You know, I have a little painting by Helena Bonham Carter’s mother, Elena Propper De Callejón. It is a very sweet watercolour of a funny old thing in a flowery dress and bonnet. At the bottom of the painting is an inscription: ‘But she was kind…’ When I am no longer about, I hope someone will be able to say that about me.

That sense of gratitude also shaped the way the Peaky Blinders alum discussed acting. Despite a career that included roughly 150 film and television credits, three Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations and a New Zealand knighthood, he called his success a “fluke.” He told the outlet that he viewed acting as service to the story and the director, rather than a vehicle for his own importance.

(Image credit: Pacific Motion Pictures, CBS)

Even when the conversation turned to Jurassic Park, Neill focused less on his place in movie history than on the people beside him. He remembered Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum most fondly, saying the hurricane that trapped the cast in Hawaii during filming helped make them “friends for life.”

The Possession star was just as candid about the less glamorous corners of his résumé. He called the FIFA drama United Passions the worst film of his career, though he cheerfully admitted it paid extraordinarily well. He also recalled enduring the lengthy prosthetic process for Event Horizon, a film he admitted was disappointing , by watching Father Ted while makeup artists transformed him into something horrifying.

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The tributes shared since Neill’s death suggest his hope was fulfilled. His co-stars have remembered his humor, generosity and lack of ego as often as they have mentioned Dr. Alan Grant or any of his other characters.

Sam Neill leaves behind a substantial body of work, from The Piano and Dead Calm to Peaky Blinders and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Yet the legacy he wanted was considerably smaller and more human. He hoped people would remember that he appreciated his days, treated his work as a privilege and, above everything else, was kind.