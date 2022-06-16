No Big Deal, Just Jennifer Aniston Dropping A Friends Easter Egg For Fans (And Her Pal Courteney Cox)

The Friends nostalgia will never end. Jennifer Aniston recently dropped a pretty big Easter egg from the beloved sitcom, and it’s one that will bring fans back to the '90s/early 2000s. The actress actually wore one of Monica’s dresses, and now it makes me want to rewatch Friends for all the fashion.

Earlier this week, Aniston’s friend and longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan posted a photo of the two of them, with the actress in a dress that looks familiar for Friends fans on Instagram. Take a look:

The dress in question was worn by Cox in the Season 8 episode “The One Where Rachel Is Late.” And super fans of the series were quick to point out that the dress Aniston was wearing in the picture was the one from Friends. For any viewers who didn't immediately make the connection between her dress in the photo and what Monica wore on the iconic sitcom, Aniston posted an Instagram Story pointing out the connection (and tagging Courteney Cox).

The Instagram Story has since expired, but just take a look at Cox wearing that dress as Monica back in the day:

(Image credit: NBC)

Jennifer Aniston keeping the dress after all these years (and wearing it) just shows that the show has meant a lot to her. Plus, she still remains close to her former co-stars and has opened up reuniting for the reunion special on HBO Max, feeling a “little melancholy” over it.

Since Aniston clearly has one of Monica’s dresses, it makes me wonder if Courteney Cox has any of Rachel’s. Since the series did run in the 1990s through the early 2000s, any outfit they wore on Friends is either very iconic or very dated by 2022 standards. Luckily, Monica's dress is more on the iconic side of the spectrum, made all the better by Aniston wearing it all these years later.

Even though Jennifer Aniston clearly still has a lot of love for Friends, she did recently admit that filming the reunion special was “so creepy" due to the fact that the set looked completely intact even though the series ended so long ago and so much has changed over the years since the final episode in 2004. At least she wasn't alone in returning to that set as a former star after so many years away, as the rest of her co-stars were in the same situation.

It would be interesting to see Jennifer Aniston wear that dress around Courteney Cox, especially if Cox were to wear one of Rachel’s dresses. Throw in Lisa Kudrow wearing something from the set, and it would be a moment that any Friends fan could treasure. Fingers crossed that it happens someday, or any kind of reunion.

In the meantime, we can just enjoy this unexpected Easter egg from Jennifer Aniston, and revisit the heyday of the unforgettable TV show. All 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on HBO Max with a subscription!