Jennifer Aniston Just Turned 53, And Courteney Cox Celebrated With A Throwback Photo To The Year They Met On Friends

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston will always be connected to each other in the world of classic television, as two of the leading ladies of Friends . Their relationship, however, goes far beyond merely having shared the screen for 10 years. Cox proved that they are Friends forever, as she celebrated Aniston’s birthday by posting a throwback photo of the actresses from nearly 30 years ago.

Jennifer Aniston turned 53 on February 11, and wow, she sure makes it look good. The Murder Mystery 2 star was shown some love by a number of friends and co-stars on social media, but perhaps none was sweeter than the memory posted to Instagram Stories by Courteney Cox. Cox shared a photo of a behind-the-scenes pic from 1994, the year Friends premiered on NBC and the year the BFFs met.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston formed a quick friendship on the set of Friends, as their characters Monica Gellar and Rachel Green reconnected after Rachel ran out on her wedding, choosing to move in with Monica and forge her independence rather than return to the privileged life under her parents’ roof. While Cox said she loved Aniston then, she loves her even more today.

There’s an undeniable bond between the six Friends leads, who aside from Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston include Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. That was obvious seeing them reunite for 2021’s Friends: The Reunion for the first time altogether since the show’s 2004 series finale. They were part of one of television’s all-time greatest shows for 10 years — a show that has as passionate a fan base as ever, 18 years since it went off the air.

While it might have been the first time all six of them reunited, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox remained best friends when the cameras stopped rolling. Aniston is the godmother to Cox’s daughter Coco, and two have often been seen on family vacations together over the years. Their continued relationship makes it all the sweeter to look back and reminisce about their fast friendship on set.

Courteney Cox is far from the only one who formed a lasting relationship with Jennifer Aniston on the set of Friends, and a member of her on-screen family also sent well-wishes on her birthday. Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister Jill in a couple of episodes, shared a hilarious scene between the “Green sisters” from the classic sitcom on her Instagram , as well as a photo of her and Aniston on the set of The Morning Show, which they both executive produce and star in.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Aniston responded to both of Reese Witherspoon’s posts, telling her co-star that she loves her. While Courteney Cox may have said not to expect any more Friends reunions , Aniston will be hooking back up with Witherspoon, as their Apple TV+ workplace drama The Morning Show was recently renewed for Season 3 . Aniston is also keeping herself busy, filming with buddy Adam Sandler on Murder Mystery 2.