Jennifer Aniston Explains Why HBO Max's Friends Reunion Was 'So Creepy'
By Heidi Venable published
'I'll be there for you ...'
The cast of the classic ‘90s sitcom Friends thrilled fans last year when they got together for the first time on screen since the 2004 series finale for Friends: The Reunion. There were some truly fun moments for fans — including a fashion show with celebrities like Cara Delevingne recreating some unforgettable wardrobe moments, and Lady Gaga joining Lisa Kudrow to sing “Smelly Cat.” But going back to that set after 17 years also packed an emotional punch for the six actors, and Jennifer Aniston explained what was “so creepy” about the experience.
Jennifer Aniston spoke to Sebastian Stan for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, where she talked about reuniting with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry in front of the camera for the first time since Friends went off the air after ten seasons. When the Pam & Tommy actor asked Aniston what it was like to see everyone in that setting again, she said it was emotional beyond what they’d anticipated:
It must have been off-putting to return to that set that was so preserved in time, even though the actors had all gone on to other experiences — both good and bad — in the years that followed. Jennifer Aniston previously spoke about getting so emotional that she had to walk out, and how the special made her feel “a little melancholy” when thinking about how young and optimistic they were when the show ended in 2004. Despite all that, she said, she “wouldn’t change a lick of it”:
This nostalgic look at the past followed Jennifer Aniston’s recent comments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest on the final episode. The Rachel Green actress had been Ellen DeGeneres’ first interview 19 seasons ago and made frequent appearances on the show. The host asked the actress’ advice on how to handle the end of such a substantial era in her life, Aniston gamely recalled that with the ending of Friends also came the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt, so she dealt with it by starting therapy.
Friends: The Reunion may have been more than the actors were ready for, and even Courteney Cox has said they’re unlikely to do that again. That’s truly a shame for diehard fans, but at least we can continue to rewatch the 10 seasons in syndication and on HBO Max. Be sure to check out some of the other best shows on HBO Max while you’re at it!
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.