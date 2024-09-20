'There's No Sneaking Around': Blake Shelton Reveals He's A Big Stan Of How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Handled Their Relationship
Not all celebrities handle relationships this way.
You don't have to be a diehard fan of pop music or professional football to frequently hear the latest on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, as the two celebrities have been enjoying each other's company very publicly over the past year. Everybody from longtime Swifties to Flavor Flavor himself has a take, and all the public scrutiny hasn't seemed to sour their relationship. Blake Shelton, who knows a thing or two about very public celebrity relationships, recently revealed that he's a fan of how the duo are handling everything.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship is in fact a product of a project that increased their fame beyond their music careers, as the two were fellow coaches on The Voice for years before getting married. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Shelton heaped some praise on Swift and Kelce for how they're handling their romance:
A romance doesn't get much more public than Travis Kelce walking out on stage during one of Taylor Swift's appearances on the Eras Tour to actually participate, which was pretty sweet in itself and caused a lot of reactions from fans. Jason Kelce, a former NFL star himself and Travis' brother, did comment on rumors about the pair by saying that he has "to be conscious of how you’re saying things" because it's "under such a microscope." Blake Shelton went on:
Valid point from Blake Shelton, because who wouldn't want to brag about any association with Gwen Stefani? The couple has certainly been pretty open about their relationship, including releasing some stunning photos of their wedding. Now that the two have been married for just over three years, Shelton has some expertise in what makes a celebrity couple work in the limelight. He finished his thoughts on Swift and Kelce, saying:
The pair have plenty of accomplishments to celebrate, with the incredible success of the Eras Tour for Taylor Swift (not to mention using her fame to motivate people to register to vote) and a Super Bowl win for Travis Kelce over the past year. Swift's support has also increased the fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs, to the point that Swifties showed up at training camp to watch Kelce. Swift has also already turned up at Chiefs games in the new NFL season to show her support.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is currently on a break until she's back on stage in Miami on October 18, so perhaps she'll have time to attend more NFL games. (Fans can also watch her concert film streaming with a Disney+ subscription.) Only time will tell what Eras Tour secret songs are on the way once she starts up again, but it's a safe bet that she'll be selling out venues, and perhaps Travis Kelce will have time between Chiefs matches to attend a few.
