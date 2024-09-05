After Faked Reports, Jason Kelce Got Real About Publicly Commenting On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce And Why They're So Cautious About Their Relationship

When it comes to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their relationship , everything they do is under a microscope, as Jason Kelce recently put it. Whether it's facts about them or rumors, they all spread like wildfire, and most recently, claims were going around that they planned to break up. Well, now said reports have been debunked, and around the same time, Jason opened up about publicly commenting on his brothers’ relationship and why they’re all so cautious about it.

A Fake Report Went Viral That Claimed Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Planned To Break Up

Earlier this week, a photo of paperwork that looked like it was from the PR firm Full Scope went viral as it claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were planning to announce their breakup on September 28. The report, which The Daily Mail published a photo of, was titled “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift.” And it featured statements about how they were going to “effectively manage and mitigate the fallout from the breakup.”

That was all quickly debunked in The Daily Mail article, as a representative from Full Scope told the outlet that this report was “entirely false and fabricated.” The rep also said that lawyers have been called to find whoever made and put these fake documents online.

As all this news broke over the last two days, Travis’ brother Jason appeared on a podcast where he got real about how private and cautious the couple tries to be.

While on The Pivot , Jason Kelce opened up about his brother’s relationship and the intense microscope it's under. When asked how he reacted to Travis and Swift being together, the former Philadelphia Eagle talked about how cautious the couple is, explaining:

There was a lead-up to it because there was a whole thing on the pod about him trying to get a friendship bracelet to her. So, I knew that there was something. I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody, because the reality is she is under such a microscope that I think they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that.

Now, while Jason’s comments are not a response to the faked reports about his brother’s relationship, they do supplement the debunking of them.

While we do see Swift at Chiefs games , and she’s sung “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs ” while Travis supported her at concerts and walked her off stage , for the most part, these two are very private.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of that, the Kelce brothers will joke about moments like Travis going on stage at the Eras Tour, and New Heights posts about topics like the one-year anniversary of the friendship bracelet moment . However, when it comes to the couple’s personal lives they don’t divulge too much. To that point, Jason explained:

Even now, I want to be respectful of them, and I don’t want anybody to feel like there’s a perceived…like I’m violating some type of private relationship, right? It’s really not my place to speak on the relationship, but he is my brother, and I’m very happy for him. You just have to be conscious of how you’re saying things, because it is under such a microscope.

Overall, these comments from Jason Kelce are very respectful. They also provide a lot of clarity about how his brother and Swift handle their relationship, which is helpful amid wild rumors like the one above.

All this is to say, Jason is careful about what he says about Travis and Taylor, and they have always been aware of the microscope they are under.