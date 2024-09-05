After Faked Reports, Jason Kelce Got Real About Publicly Commenting On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce And Why They're So Cautious About Their Relationship
"It is under such a microscope."
When it comes to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their relationship, everything they do is under a microscope, as Jason Kelce recently put it. Whether it's facts about them or rumors, they all spread like wildfire, and most recently, claims were going around that they planned to break up. Well, now said reports have been debunked, and around the same time, Jason opened up about publicly commenting on his brothers’ relationship and why they’re all so cautious about it.
A Fake Report Went Viral That Claimed Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Planned To Break Up
Earlier this week, a photo of paperwork that looked like it was from the PR firm Full Scope went viral as it claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were planning to announce their breakup on September 28. The report, which The Daily Mail published a photo of, was titled “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift.” And it featured statements about how they were going to “effectively manage and mitigate the fallout from the breakup.”
That was all quickly debunked in The Daily Mail article, as a representative from Full Scope told the outlet that this report was “entirely false and fabricated.” The rep also said that lawyers have been called to find whoever made and put these fake documents online.
As all this news broke over the last two days, Travis’ brother Jason appeared on a podcast where he got real about how private and cautious the couple tries to be.
Jason Kelce’s Comments Came Out Around The Same Time The Fake Report Was Debunked
While on The Pivot, Jason Kelce opened up about his brother’s relationship and the intense microscope it's under. When asked how he reacted to Travis and Swift being together, the former Philadelphia Eagle talked about how cautious the couple is, explaining:
Now, while Jason’s comments are not a response to the faked reports about his brother’s relationship, they do supplement the debunking of them.
While we do see Swift at Chiefs games, and she’s sung “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” while Travis supported her at concerts and walked her off stage, for the most part, these two are very private.
On top of that, the Kelce brothers will joke about moments like Travis going on stage at the Eras Tour, and New Heights posts about topics like the one-year anniversary of the friendship bracelet moment. However, when it comes to the couple’s personal lives they don’t divulge too much. To that point, Jason explained:
Overall, these comments from Jason Kelce are very respectful. They also provide a lot of clarity about how his brother and Swift handle their relationship, which is helpful amid wild rumors like the one above.
All this is to say, Jason is careful about what he says about Travis and Taylor, and they have always been aware of the microscope they are under.
Now, while we probably won’t catch these three saying much about their personal lives, all of their careers are flying high and highly publicized. Among Swift’s upcoming events, she’s set to close out her Eras Tour at the end of this year. Travis Kelce’s football season is about to kick off on the 2024 TV schedule, and Jason may be retired, but he’s staying close to the game by working for ESPN as a host of Monday Night Countdown. So, while they’re careful to keep things private, don’t think that’ll mean we see less of them.
