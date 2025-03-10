Odell Beckham Jr Responds After Getting Named In the Latest Diddy Complaint: ‘Boy I’ll Tell U What’

With Peacock’s documentary about Diddy’s legal scandals and ID’s doc about Wild King Nights already released, and more such behind-the-scenes projects on the way, the former music producer’s life and career are being put on public display in a far different way from how he made headlines in the Bad Boy Entertainment era. And someone who doesn’t sound like he wants anything to do with upcoming Diddy exposés is former Super Bowl champ Odell Beckham Jr., whose name came up within a recent lawsuit filing.

Back in October 2024, Ashley Parham filed a suit in Northern California that alleged she was gang-raped in part due to her belief in age-old rumors that Diddy (real name: Sean Combs) was involved in the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur. The original paperwork targeted Combs and his chief of staff Kristina Khorram, along with several others. Her latest filing, made official on March 7, is where Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Druski are both namechecked. And both have responded to the news.

How The Lawsuit Identified Odell Beckham Jr. And Druski

The former LSU Tiger and online comedian were formally namechecked in the new paperwork, which noted that they were both accused in prior claims about incidents that occurred around February 2018, just without being identified at the time. According to the documents' list of defendants:

Defendant Odell Beckham Jr. is an individual who resides in and is domiciled in Florida (previously referred to as John Doe in Plaintiff Parham’s original complaint).

Defendant Drew Desbordes (Defendant

As far as the claims go, both men are accused of being involved in the gang rape scenario described in the initial lawsuit, though now with more alleged details. Beckham Jr. was noted as going by the name "Cornelius" during the alleged encounter, and one of the plaintiffs pointed out that his physique was more impressive than Diddy's and Druski's.

Specific complaints regarding Beckham's actions weren't laid out, while Druski was named during one alleged act that seemingly plays into all the baby oil claims that were made after Diddy was arrested. Here's how it was worded:

Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size. Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff9s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally. While Defendant Druski was raping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff9s rape by Defendant Druski.

It was then alleged that Diddy and others laughed at the plaintiff as she tried to grab hold of a mobile phone, only to have it slip out of her hands due to the baby oil.

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Respond To The Diddy-Related Allegations

Two days after the lawsuit paperwork was filed in California, Druski took to social media with a statement that pointed to the timing of the allegations not lining up with his professional career arc. As he put it on X:

This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.

While Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to formally share a statement or defend himself against the latest accusations, he responded to Druski's X post with the following comments:

Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid

At this point, Diddy's legal case has been targeted for punchlines on SNL in Weekend Update segments and through comments made by guest host Dave Chappelle and others, and no doubt the same will continue to be the case up to and after his eventual criminal trial, currently set for May 5, where he'll face charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.