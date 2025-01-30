Diddy Accuser Explains How Fast She’d Go Through Baby Oil (And It Would Explain That ‘1000 Bottles’ Story)
The stories about Diddy and baby oil now make a lot more sense.
The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs won’t start until May, but in the months since the rapper and mogul’s home was raided by authorities and the weeks since his arrest, details have continued to trickle out regarding just what claims back up the federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking that Combs faces. If true, we now better understand what has brought us here, and why Diddy allegedly had so much baby oil.
One of the strangest developments coming out of the whole case thus far has been the revelation that authorities discovered 1000s of bottles of baby oil when his home was raided. The discovery became a joke to comedians and on social media but now all that baby oil is being put in context.
In a new piece from Rolling Stone which also includes interviews from the new docuseries The Fall of Diddy (available with a Max subscription) an alleged victim, identified under the pseudonym “Nicole,” claims that during her encounters with Combs, she would be expected to take ecstasy, before coating herself in baby oil. What's more, she claims that Diddy was so serious about using baby oil during sex that they could go through a whole bottle in about five minutes.
Another person, a sex worker that RS calls “Nathan” who claims to have been part of the freak-off parties that are at the heart of the federal charges, says he also ended up coating himself in baby oil. In his case, it was simply a way to keep warm. He said…
If this is true, then it certainly indicates just why Diddy would have had so much baby oil on hand. The “freak-off” parties that have been described by some were certainly not short affairs and could involve multiple people. If everybody is covering themselves in baby oil, then a lot is going to be needed.
Philip Pines, a former executive assistant, who claims in the documentary that he was also a victim, forced into having sex with a woman by his boss, also claims that he was asked to procure items needed for Diddy’s parties, including the baby oil. He would then have to deal with the aftermath. Pines explained…
With all these accounts, it seems likely that the massive amounts of baby oil discovered at Diddy’s home aren’t simply fodder for social media jokes, but will actually be significant evidence in the trial against Diddy later this year. Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.