Of Course, Adam Levine’s Cheating Text Scandal Got Brought Up In Miles Teller’s SNL Ep This Weekend

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live kicked off this weekend (marking the first appearances of the various new SNL cast members). Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller hosted the show and did a great job committing to several hilarious and memorable sketches. Speaking of those skits, the show unsurprisingly lampooned events related to Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal timeline, and the show didn't hold back when it came to satirizing aspects of the situation.

In the sketch, Miles Teller plays a game show host for a show titled Send Something Normal. The fictional program sees the contestants come up with tame responses to direct messages from fans on social media. The contestants were Adam Levine (Mikey Day), Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and Bowen Yang (himself). Ultimately, none of the contestants can seem to come up with an acceptable response to their fans. The sketch is a clear spoof of the several odd responses the real-life celebrities have allegedly shared via social media. Check out the sketch down below:

Adam Levine's alleged activity on social media has been a major topic of discussion as of late. The Maroon 5 singer became the center of the attention when TikToker Sumner Stroh took to social media and claimed to have been his mistress. She also provided alleged screenshots of messages between her and Levine. Since then, several more women have spoken out, accusing Levine of sending explicit DMs. The messages sent by Levine also received attention because they were a bit odd. Since then, the Internet has been having a field day, with many crafting memes based on the situation. If anything, it seems SNL wanted to get in on the buzz.

As mentioned, the Saturday Night Live sketch also called out the highly publicized controversy regarding Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer. Last year, it was reported that Hammer reportedly sent a series of messages to a woman (whom he allegedly had a relationship with), and said DMs alluded to cannibalistic thoughts. Following those claims and accusations of sexual abuse, Hammer lost a series of jobs.

In terms of Adam Levine, he denied having had an affair. Though in his statement addressing the matter, he did admit to having used "poor judgment" when interacting with a woman who was not his wife, model Behati Prinsloo -- who's currently pregnant with the couple's third child. Per reports, Prinsloo is standing by Levine, though it's been said that she's not happy about this ongoing situation.

It honestly wouldn't be surprising if Saturday Night Live decided to say more about Adam Levine's alleged cheating scandal in another sketch this season. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see if that ends up panning out. You can check out new episodes of the show when they air at 11:30 EST on NBC on Saturdays as part of the 2022 TV schedule. You can also stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.