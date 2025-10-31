'Oh No, I've Just Said Too Much:' Jonathan Bailey Revealed A Detail About Bridgerton's Season 4 Premiere That I Can't Stop Thinking About

It won’t be long now before romance fans with a Netflix subscription are able to feast their eyes on Bridgerton Season 4, which will feature the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. While we’ll have to wait until the 2025 TV schedule is over, the early days of next year will allow fans to fully dive into Regency romance, and returning star Jonathan Bailey just revealed a detail about the upcoming premiere that I find thoroughly intriguing.

What Did Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Say About Season 4’s Premiere?

Even though we’re all a bit sad that Jonathan Bailey won’t be a huge part of the action in Bridgerton Season 4, at least we all know that the Wicked: For Good star has a sense of “brotherly pride” when it comes to his role as Anthony and plans to return to his character whenever asked. The actor is also ever eager to do his part when it comes to promoting the virtues of the series that made him famous, and recently opened up about Season 4, Episode 1 in a way that’s really piqued my interest.

When speaking with Time about the new set of episodes, Bailey made a reveal about the premiere of the fourth season and said:

I've seen the first episode, and it's phenomenal. It's really, really good. There's one shot that happens quite early on in the episode that will blow the fans' minds. It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household. Oh no, I've just said too much. It's not live is it?

Uh, sorry Johnny, but you are totally on record with that tempting tidbit of Bridgerton info! Of course, one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix has almost never let viewers down, so we all completely expect the start of the new season to wow us. But, what’s this about there being “a journey to new parts of the household” that is supposedly set to “blow the fans’ minds”? Hmmmm…He continued:

OK brilliant, and there's new additions to the cast, Luke is phenomenal, and Yerin and Katie and everyone who's joined the cast is just brilliant, so everyone should be as excited as we both are.

Alright, despite the fact that Benedict’s love story will be based on the popular novel, An Offer from a Gentleman (which is actually #3 in the Bridgerton books in order), and we can pretty much guess how things will end for the second Bridgerton son and Ms. Baek, we don’t know everything about how they’ll get there just yet.

We do, however, know that this is basically a Cinderella story, seeing as how Sophie isn’t truly a lady of the Ton, as her mean step-mommy has forced her into servitude and she works in the household as a maid. Though we’ve seen several members of the staff for the Ton on the series over the years (with Mrs. Varley, Mrs. Wilson, Brimsley and a few others actually having important speaking roles), what the show hasn’t really done is give us a real look inside the lives of the servants.

Though I can’t quite predict how such a scene would blow our minds (Maybe a shot that follows a servant from the main part of the house to the staff’s quarters below?), my guess is that the show will establish how absolutely crucial the staff is right away and deliver on the “downstairs” portion of the Bridgerton household for the first time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OK, forget the part about me not knowing how that could blow our minds. Doesn’t Bridgerton always do that anyway?