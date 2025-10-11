Yellowjackets Is Ending With Season 4, And I Need To Talk About Why I Think That's A Really Good Idea

Season 3 of Yellowjackets was full of deaths (including one I’m still not over ), reveals and answers we’ve been waiting seasons for. It also gave us hope that the teens would finally be rescued from the wilderness. Now, we’ll get to see how their stories continue in the past and the present, as Yellowjackets also comes to a definitive conclusion.

Yes, that’s right, this hit series will end with Season 4; however, while it’s never easy to say goodbye, I personally think it’s time.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Yellowjackets Will End With Season 4

About six months after Season 3 came to a close on the 2025 TV schedule , co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson released a statement on Instagram to announce that Yellowjackets will end with Season 4. They explained that they’re excited for this final chapter, and candidly noted that they felt like now was the time to end the series. Their statement read, in part:

After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen.

They went on to reflect on telling this “emotional, wild and deeply human story,” while thanking the cast, crew and writers. They also thanked the fans and shared their hopes for this “delicious” final season:

Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.

Well, I know I’ll be tuned in with my premium Paramount+ subscription whenever this final season comes out. That’s not just because I want to see how this story continues, either. I’m also very excited to see how it ends, because, like the showrunners, I think ending the story now is a good idea.

Paramount+ Premium: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

To watch Yellowjackets, or anything Showtime releases, you need Paramount+ Premium. It costs $12.99 per month, and with it, you get access to everything the service has to offer, plus Showtime. It also makes it so you can stream without ads.

(Image credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.)

Why I Think It’s Time For Yellowjackets To End

Let me make it clear that I love Yellowjackets. However, I don’t want it to wind up on a list of shows that went on for too long and overstayed their welcome. And this Showtime hit has always felt like a series that should never go on forever.

Yellowjackets gave us intentional questions and mysteries from the jump, and we got a lot of the answers to them in Season 3. We found out Mari was Pit Girl, and it was revealed that Shauna was the Antler Queen we saw in that haunting first scene of the show. In the wilderness, there’s not much else for us to work toward other than their eventual rescue.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It seems like that’s what will happen in the next season, too, seeing as Nat was able to make a call on the phone in the final seconds of Season 3.

In these last episodes, I would love to see the girls rescued and their first days at home. However, I don’t think there’s a reason to go beyond that. It’s clear that after they got rescued, they didn’t stay close, and they weren’t brought back together in a big way until the events in the present timeline of Season 1. Therefore, I’m not inclined to want to see what happened in the years right after their rescue.

This story has solely taken place in the present and in the wilderness. We’ve gotten a lot of the answers to mysteries that have been unfolding since Season 1’s premiere, and all that’s left, at least in my opinion, is for them to get rescued. So, let’s hope that happens in Season 4 and this show gets the great ending it deserves.