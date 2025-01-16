Owner Of Carrie’s Sex And The City Apartment Going To New Lengths To Keep Fans Away

The bustle of the Big Apple plays has resulted in some iconic shows set in NYC , including Sex and The City. The actual owner of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment’s facade is seeking new levels to keep fans at bay from her private residence. The infamous front door has become one of those places that are now TV show famous , thanks to the HBO classic.

Per Entertainment Weekly , the home has regular unsolicited visitors. They’ve been known to wander freely on the stoop’s stairs, look into the windows and some have even graffitied the stairs while others have carved messages into the door’s frame. Needless to say, Bradshaw’s front door is a common tourist marker on the SATC must-see locales. Neighbors have advocated for the owner, stating:

People have threatened to punch me in the face.... They feel so entitled to this piece of private property that I don't think it's actually coming across how severe the situation is.

What a wild thing to have to live with! Barbara Lorber, the owner of the 66 Perry Street residence, never thought she’d have to worry about her home being this noteworthy. She’s lived there since 1978, and recognizes that she’s the one who okayed the situation. In the late 90s she allowed a brand new location scout who she felt sorry for to present her home for the show’s use.

Lorber has been advocating for more deterrents to be added to the property to discourage fans from invading and vandalizing the home. Currently, a chain link sits across the front of the steps with a sign that states its private property, which is often disregarded. Talks of a fence compliant with the city’s standards are now on the table to help preserve the property and give Lorber a peace of mind. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of it, with And Just Like That Season 3 set to premiere in the back half of our 2025 TV schedule .

While what we know so far of AJLT Season 3 is relatively slim, we do know that Carrie has moved on from the previous residence to a three-story apartment in Gramercy Park. Along with that, it does seem like Sara Ramirez has reportedly been dropped for this coming installment , which I don’t love. The reboot has had a bumpy return but the coolness of Ramirez’s Che Diaz helped hold everything down in a way that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones did. And that Cattrall cameo in the finale of S2 was a real tease–there needs to be a Jonesesque character to keep this affluent cosmopolitan show in check.

Hopefully, the real resident of Carrie’s OG Sex and The City apartment and the structure itself can find some solace this year. Between Bradshaw’s move and the public conversation about installing a fence, maybe fans will get the picture of not being so entitled to this private home.

