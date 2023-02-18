Are Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Still Friends? The Kardashians Star Just Wished Her Former Bestie A Very Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian has rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names (and has dated a few of them as well). Of course, one person that she’s been closely associated with for years now is fellow socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton. The two were friends during the early 2000s, appearing alongside each other at numerous events. These days, the two stars don’t seem to be quite as close, and some may be wondering whether the two are still besties. Well, it would appear that they’re still close enough that Kardashian would feel compelled to wish Hilton a very Happy Birthday.

Paris Hilton turned 42 on Friday, February 17 and, as you would expect, she received a considerable amount of love from fans and celebrities alike. Hilton herself rang in her new year of life with an Instagram post that called back to her “most iconic Y2K birthday Princess looks.” That was sweet enough, but it was truly lovely to see Kim Kardashian send her well wishes in a series of posts on her Instagram stories. The first pic, which seems to have been taken within the last few years, shows the two smiling, and Kardashian added a sweet caption:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Some probably remember that over a decade ago, the two starlets would take vacations together and participate in other fun outings. But as Us Weekly mentions, things somewhat soured by 2010 after the Simple Life alum took issue with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly ignoring and mocking her at a club. Things would turn even more when the latter commented after the Hilton heiress was arrested for cocaine possession. By 2014, the two seemed to be friendly again and, based on another one of the SKIMS founder’s posts, there’s nothing but love between them now:

(Image credit: Instagram)

To put it simply, the two stars used to be downright inseparable and, though they don’t seem to be quite as close today, they still appear to share a warm bond. In one more post, the Kardashians star wished her friend plenty of laughs in the new year, dropping another photo in the process:

(Image credit: instagram)

Though the two haven’t been attached at the hip as they once were, their names have come up in the same headlines over the past couple of years. In 2018, many speculated whether Kim Kardashian would attend Paris Hilton’s wedding when she got engaged to former fiancée Chris Zylka. And in 2021, TikTok called out Hilton for allegedly blowing off her former BBF. Of course, those situations and more just amount to chatter and don’t necessarily paint a picture of what’s really going on. More recently, Kardashian even appeared on Hilton’s since cancelled cooking show , Cooking with Paris, and they reunited at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party last December.

The continued friendship between Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian is sure to bring comfort to those who avidly followed their exploits in the early aughts. Friends can definitely drift out of your life at certain times, and that’s something that many of us can probably relate to. But it’s those who have the tightest bonds that are eventually able to find their way back to each other. So here’s hoping that Hilton enjoys year 42 and that she and Kardashian maintain some sort of relationship.