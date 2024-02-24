PETA Weighs In On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Zoo Date Because Karma Is A (Big) Cat

The NFL season may have ended, but everyone's favorite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, are still in the spotlight. Since Swift is in Sydney, Australia for the Eras Tour at the moment, the two were seen visiting the Sydney Zoo, which prompted a response from the animal rights organization PETA. In their statement, the nonprofit commented on how the couple chose to spend their time and money on their most recent date. Let's just say that karma is a big cat in this case.

Swift and her record-breaking tight-end boyfriend's excursion to Sydney Zoo might have looked like the perfect date to many, but the animal rights organization had a different perspective. Debbie Metzler, the PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare, commented on the visit and used one of Swift's songs to make her point. In a statement to TMZ , Metzler explained her views on the issue, saying:

While we understand 'all too well' the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary.

Metzler highlighted that sanctuaries provide a more ethical option for observing wildlife. These sanctuaries prohibit any form of direct interaction, such as feeding or touching the animals. Instead, they encourage a more respectful and distant observation. This contrasts the practices observed at the Sydney Zoo, where the high-profile couple was seen feeding a kangaroo and engaging in other hands-on activities.

PETA has previously expressed their admiration for Taylor Swift. In 2019, the organization released a statement commending the popular musician 's decision to cancel her scheduled performance at the Melbourne Cup. Although Taylor cited touring conflicts as the reason for her cancellation, PETA viewed it as an opportunity to praise her. This was because animal rights groups had accused her of "endorsing animal abuse" due to the fact that six horses had died at the Cup since 2013.

The “Mastermind” behind the Eras Tour has a significant influence over her audience, and she receives an immense amount of media attention. Recently, more than 15 million people tuned in to the Super Bowl and watched her chug a beer while cheering on Kelce, so it makes sense that PETA would use this high-profile relationship to initiate a conversation about the ongoing debate on the ethics of animal tourism and zoos.

Whether they decide to spend their hard-earned cash on zoo or sanctuary trips, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still seem to have the internet's – and PETA’s – attention.