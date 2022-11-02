Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription . However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.

It was initially reported that Pete Davidson was looking to “focus on himself” after the situation that purportedly occurred on the set of Bupkis. The Sun broke the news last week and, in a follow-up , it claimed that the star’s apparent hiatus was not self-imposed. The news site alleges that he was formally asked to take time away from the show. While he’s expected to return to set at some point this week, that exact date has not been specified.

The Sun’s update also made note of another interesting tidbit. According to the news outlet, the King of Staten Island star had been under a significant amount of pressure. Per a source, things were becoming “too much” for him at the time that he reportedly had the meltdown. Neither the actor’s representatives nor spokespeople for Universal Television have provided official comment on the matter at this point. It’d be fair to say that this is a surprising situation, as such a move on a studios’ part doesn’t happen that often.

Bupkis is shaping up to be Pete Davidson’s most personal production to date. The series, which is executive produced by Lorne Michaels , has been touted as a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life. On the show, he’ll reportedly play a heightened version of himself, though the stories are said to be grounded in reality and in line with the comic’s experiences. Joining him on the sitcom full time are veteran actors Joe Pesci and Edie Falco. The half-hour comedy will also feature a cavalcade of guest stars including Davidson’s former SNL buddy, Kenan Thompson along with Charlie Day, Ray Romano and more.

This past year has been a bit of a whirlwind for Pete Davidson, largely because he was seeing Kim Kardashian. Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship garnered much attention, and the two went viral on multiple occasions. However, they ultimately called things off in August after nine months of dating . The romance allegedly ended because the two stars were having difficulty maintaining it amid their busy schedules. The long-distance element, which came into play while Davidson was filming a movie in Australia , was reportedly a contributing factor as well.

One person who was apparently pleased to see the relationship end was Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. Amid the romance, West declared “civil war” on the Suicide Squad alum and attacked him multiple times via social media. After the comic broke up with Kardashian, West took to Instagram to roast him again.