There's A Juicy Rumor About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Running Into One Another, And It Neither Squares With Nor Negates Previous Reports

When it comes to Pete Davidson’s dating history, one of the key chapters in that saga is his relationship with Kim Kardashian. It’s been over two years since the pair broke up and, as of late, a few reports have swirled around them. Now, Kardashian and Davidson are at the center of a new rumor that’s been making the rounds as of late. Interestingly, enough, said gossip neither lines up with nor deflates what’s been said about the famous pair lately.

What’s Been Reported About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson In The Lead-Up To This Latest Rumor?

Weeks ago, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder and the 31-year-old comedian found themselves in the same space, as they both attended the SNL50 event in New York. At the time, a viral video of the two exes, who began dating around November 2021, made the rounds and seemingly showed them ignoring each other. That seemingly led some to believe that there may have been some awkward feelings between the former partners. However, a source later stepped up to debunk the notion of bad blood as the two had limited contact.

The insider asserted that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian actually did cross paths while they were at the star-studded show (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription). Per the claims, the exes had a relatively pleasant — and platonic — encounter. At this point, Davidson reportedly has “nothing but love and respect for Kim,” and the two are on “good terms. Another source is now saying, though, that ahead of all this, Kardashian had some very specific feelings in the aftermath of her romance with the SNL alum.

What’s Going On With This Latest Davidson/Kardashian Rumor?

OK Magazine chatted with an unnamed individual, who corroborated the claims that the celebrity exes had a positive run-in at the SNL50 event. However, the unnamed person also alleged that the Kardashian/Jenner family member not only wanted to run into her former partner but was obsessing over the potential meet-up as well:

She definitely loved getting some affirmation from him that he still thinks of her, or at least has good memories of their time together. She has no interest in rekindling, but she would love that ego boost. She obsessed over what to wear for this, she wanted something that would get Pete’s attention. She knows the buttons to push, his being on her cleavage and curves, so she wants to highlight that.

It’s intriguing that on the one hand, this assertion doesn’t take away from the report that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are on good terms. And, simultaneously, the notion of Kardashian being hard-pressed to look good for her former man doesn’t match up with the two apparently maintaining limited contact at the event. Whatever the case may actually be, this should all be taken with a grain of salt.

Overall, though, it would seem that both stars are moving forward with their lives in ways that best suit them. Kim Kardashian continues to run her businesses and is currently featured on the sixth season of The Kardashians (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). All the while, Pete Davidson continues to book roles and is also in the process of removing over 200 tattoos from his body. Whatever rumors swirl around these two as they continue to work, what seems to be consistent is that they still want the best for each other.