Pink Dropped Honest Thoughts And An F-Bomb After Fan Assumed She Was Reigniting Christina Aguilera Feud Rumors

The pop music scene in the early aughts was filled with enough bubble-gum sweetness to give Millennials a lifetime of dental problems, but beneath the cheesy boy band choreography and baffling Britney Spears cult classic Crossroads, there was more than enough drama to go around. Christina Aguilera, for one, was involved in her share of celebrity feuding, not just with the “Baby One More Time” belter , but with pop-rocker Pink, as well, and the “So What” singer had some choice words for fans who accused her of reigniting her Xtina beef.

The tension between Pink and Christina Aguilera dates back to 2001, when the singers joined Mýa and Lil’ Kim for an epic remake of the song “Lady Marmalade” for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack. Personalities apparently clashed on set, and afterward got to a point between the two pop stars that Xtina apparently once tried to punch Pink in the face . While time seemed to heal things between the two, the “Just Like a Pill” singer recently retread some old ground during an interview. Let’s take a look at the latest happenings.

Pink Recalled Her Negative Experience Making ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video

In a recent Buzzfeed piece, Pink ranked her most iconic music videos, giving a little tea about some of her career highlights. She kicked off the list ranking the Moulin Rouge! ensemble the lowest, saying there were a couple of issues at play that left a bad taste in her mouth. Pink said of shooting the music video:

It wasn't very fun to make; I'm all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some ~personalities~… Kim and Maya [sic] were nice. I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day.

While Pink didn’t mention Christina Aguilera by name, the implication was clear, as she mentioned “personalities” but clarified that she wasn’t talking about Lil’ Kim or Mýa. It’s also pretty well-documented that Pink took issue with the way that Xtina’s manager apparently kept trying to ensure his client was the star of the number.

Fans did not like the singer reviving the issue that was supposedly water under the bridge, and they were sure to call her out on social media.

Pink Dropped An F-Bomb Over Xtina Feud Accusations

Pink certainly seemed to have no tolerance for fans who tweeted their disdain for the rekindled feud, and the “Stupid Girls” singer responded to one on Twitter , saying:

Y’all are nuts. Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling

She said she’s too busy to involve herself in the drama, but not too busy to drop a second and third tweet to say:

And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit. Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.

The last comment is in reference to an alleged game of Spin the Bottle that once took place, but just as Christina Aguilera has denied that she would have tried to punch Pink (“She can beat my ass.”), the “Genie in a Bottle” singer also rejected rumors of the kiss.

“Lady Marmalade” may have been an unpleasant filming experience for at least one of the singers, but even Pink agrees the result was iconic. Take a look back at the music video: