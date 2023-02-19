Pink Dropped Honest Thoughts And An F-Bomb After Fan Assumed She Was Reigniting Christina Aguilera Feud Rumors
Was shade thrown?
The pop music scene in the early aughts was filled with enough bubble-gum sweetness to give Millennials a lifetime of dental problems, but beneath the cheesy boy band choreography and baffling Britney Spears cult classic Crossroads, there was more than enough drama to go around. Christina Aguilera, for one, was involved in her share of celebrity feuding, not just with the “Baby One More Time” belter, but with pop-rocker Pink, as well, and the “So What” singer had some choice words for fans who accused her of reigniting her Xtina beef.
The tension between Pink and Christina Aguilera dates back to 2001, when the singers joined Mýa and Lil’ Kim for an epic remake of the song “Lady Marmalade” for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack. Personalities apparently clashed on set, and afterward got to a point between the two pop stars that Xtina apparently once tried to punch Pink in the face. While time seemed to heal things between the two, the “Just Like a Pill” singer recently retread some old ground during an interview. Let’s take a look at the latest happenings.
Pink Recalled Her Negative Experience Making ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video
In a recent Buzzfeed piece, Pink ranked her most iconic music videos, giving a little tea about some of her career highlights. She kicked off the list ranking the Moulin Rouge! ensemble the lowest, saying there were a couple of issues at play that left a bad taste in her mouth. Pink said of shooting the music video:
While Pink didn’t mention Christina Aguilera by name, the implication was clear, as she mentioned “personalities” but clarified that she wasn’t talking about Lil’ Kim or Mýa. It’s also pretty well-documented that Pink took issue with the way that Xtina’s manager apparently kept trying to ensure his client was the star of the number.
Fans did not like the singer reviving the issue that was supposedly water under the bridge, and they were sure to call her out on social media.
Pink Dropped An F-Bomb Over Xtina Feud Accusations
Pink certainly seemed to have no tolerance for fans who tweeted their disdain for the rekindled feud, and the “Stupid Girls” singer responded to one on Twitter, saying:
She said she’s too busy to involve herself in the drama, but not too busy to drop a second and third tweet to say:
The last comment is in reference to an alleged game of Spin the Bottle that once took place, but just as Christina Aguilera has denied that she would have tried to punch Pink (“She can beat my ass.”), the “Genie in a Bottle” singer also rejected rumors of the kiss.
“Lady Marmalade” may have been an unpleasant filming experience for at least one of the singers, but even Pink agrees the result was iconic. Take a look back at the music video:
Christina Aguilera doesn’t appear to have responded to the rekindled feud, which seems on brand for the pop star. When Britney Spears appeared to fat-shame the “Dirrty” singer’s backup dancers last year, the former coach of The Voice made no public comment then, either, though it was reported that she unfollowed her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star on Instagram. We’ll have to wait to see if both singers really have moved on.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
