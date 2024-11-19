I Did Not Have Prince Harry Admitting He Wanted A 'Lower Back' Or 'A--' Tattoo On My Bingo Card This Week

I’m used to Prince Harry getting real and dropping bombshells about his personal life. His new memoir Spare revealed some wild allegations about his upbringing and there were many revelations during his and Meghan Markle’s major interview with Oprah . However, one reveal that was not on my bingo card was him admitting he wanted a “lower back” or “ass” tattoo.

Next year marks the seventh cycle of the Invictus Games that will take place in Vancouver. Proud founding member Prince Harry clearly wants to ensure he has the best lineup of performances as an Instagram video revealed him asking country musician Jelly Roll to perform. After the American musician requested Prince Harry let him tattoo him first, the Duke of Sussex actually admitted where he wanted it, and I was not expecting this:

Yes, you heard Prince Harry say he was hoping for a “lower back” or “ass” tattoo. Instead, he got a botched neck tattoo from the “Need a Favor” rapper that said, “I am Jelly Roll.” Based on what was shown in the rather hilarious video, the experience didn’t exactly look pleasant for the prince. However, it proves that the Archewell Inc. founder is very dedicated to ensuring his musical guests attend his sporting event even if that means getting inked by a musician who’s “practically” experienced.

Fortunately, there is no need to fear that Prince Harry will have to walk around for the rest of his life with a neck tattoo that says, “I am Jelly Roll.” It was just a funny promotional video that definitely did the trick to raise awareness of the upcoming Invictus Games. The former British Army captain was seen after at the Grey Cup in Vancouver and at the Seaforth Armoury to launch the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 School Program. His neck appeared tattoo-free.

Even if Prince Harry didn’t actually get tattooed by Jelly Roll, the gag does promote a great purpose. If you thought it was exciting seeing the “Son of a Sinner” performer as a musical guest on SNL 50 or singing on Tulsa King , you'll be thrilled to know that Jelly Roll will headline the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

In Prince Harry’s “critical” Netflix docu-series Heart of Invictus, The Invictus Games were introduced to subscribers as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, or sick service men and women. The 2025 games will be the first to have winter adaptive sports like Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, skeleton, wheelchair curling, and more. Along with Jelly Roll, a whole lineup of performances will be revealed on November 20th.

To prep yourself for the seventh cycle of The Invictus Games from February 8th-16th, you can watch Heart of Invictus and other projects of the British royal family member with a Netflix subscription .

Meanwhile, now that we know Prince Harry’s preferred tattoo location is his “lower back” or his “ass,” I'll be looking out for Meghan Markle's reaction to the shocking news.