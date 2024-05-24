Quinta Brunson Really Wants To Ghostwrite A Hallmark Christmas Movie, But There’s A Catch

With Abbott Elementary officially on hiatus following its season finale, Quinta Brunson is continuing to work and prepare for Season 4, which will premiere this fall on the 2024 TV schedule. However, not all of her ideas are for the Emmy-winning sitcom, because she’s hilariously throwing her hat in the ring to ghostwrite a Hallmark Christmas movie, but there’s just one catch.

Whenever the holiday season rolls around, many people look forward to Hallmark’s large slate of Christmas movies, both old and new, no matter how cheesy or repetitive they are. It’s one of the reasons why Brunson admitted to Drew Barrymore while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to be behind one of those films on Hallmark Channel for the Christmas season. However, viewers will never know when it’s coming, because she said:

My career dream, I really want to ghostwrite a Hallmark movie, you know Christmas movies? So, my TV doesn't leave that channel during Christmas time. Neither me or my husband celebrate Christmas, but I love them so much. And I really want to ghostwrite one. I think I'd be good at it. I hope they let me. But it's gonna be under a fake pen name. I won't be me. So you guys don't know [it's me,] because I don't want you to be biased. I want you to just enjoy the movie or not enjoy it the same way you do the other ones.

It would definitely be entertaining to see a Hallmark movie ghostwritten by Brunson, and I don't think it would be hard to figure out which movie it is. If it’s anything like Abbott Elementary and it’s fun, lighthearted and self-aware, with some awkward relationships thrown in, there’s a good chance it was written by her.

As for the penname, fans may have to be on the lookout for anything unique or something that could have meaning for Brunson. Who knows? Maybe she’s already ghostwritten a movie for Hallmark.

Since so many Hallmark stars have left for GAF in recent years, it would be fun to have some fresh faces on the network, even if it’s behind the scenes. If Quinta Brunson were to ghostwrite a movie, maybe she could even cast some Abbott stars, but not too many so she doesn’t give herself away. The possibilities are endless, and now that I know Brunson wants to ghostwrite a Hallmark Christmas movie, I need it.

As for Hallmark’s upcoming movies and its highly-anticipated Christmas slate, it’s not too late for Brunson to get in on the action. It’s only May, so it’s definitely still early to have the lineup locked down.

Some movies are already planned, such as the sequel Three Wise Men and a Baby, but it's possible that the network has some space left. Hopefully, Brunson will achieve her dream very soon, but in the meantime, she can still cook up cheesy, awkward romances on Abbott Elementary, which will be returning to ABC this fall.

Speaking of cheesy and awkward romances on Abbott, Gregory and Janine have been continuing their “Will they/won’t they?” relationship in these last few episodes of Season 3. And after that jaw-dropping finale, we can't wait to see their relationship in the next season.

A premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be revealed, but Hulu subscribers will be able to keep themselves occupied for the time being with all three seasons on streaming. Plus, make sure to watch a few Hallmark movies in the meantime, so you can start to spot the differences in writing styles, that way you can pick out Brunson's Hallmark movie if she ever ends up ghostwriting one.