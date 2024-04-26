Bust Out The Eggnog, Because A Sequel To One Of Hallmark's Best Christmas Movies Is Coming

It's still springtime, but Hallmark is already looking toward its 2024 Christmas movie slate as it has added some exciting upcoming Hallmark titles to the schedule for the holidays. This year has a lot to live up to, as 2023 had some of the best Hallmark movies ever, including Round and Round , which topped our list. The year before also had some hits like Three Wise Men and a Baby, which was a fan favorite on the sentimental channel, and now it seems fans are getting even more from this storyline. This is all because a sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby is in the works, and it looks like there is a lot for fans of the original to get hyped about.

According to a report by TV Insider, Christmas came early for Hallmark audiences. Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker will be reuniting as the Brenner brothers on-screen for a follow-up film to Three Wise Men and a Baby. It is apparently already in production, so it should be part of the 2024 TV schedule's holiday season. The movie is titled Three Wiser Men and a Boy, and will take place five years after the events of the first film. It will also center around a school play gone wrong, and the Brenner brothers must step in and organize the holiday musical together for Luke's son.

In true Hallmark movie fashion, there will likely be some sort of love story to navigate, so that’ll also be an exciting plot point among all the parenting craziness.

The sequel has been in high demand at the network considering Three Wise Men and a Baby had the most-viewed movie premiere at Hallmark in 2022. The original took inspiration from the 1987 Tom Sellek-led flick, Three Men and A Baby, and put a fun Christmas spin on the classic storyline. Creating a sequel seems like a natural next step, as it was well-liked among viewers and was a success story for the channel. Seems like a win-win situation for everyone.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Making a sequel to Three Wise Men and A Baby not only feels like a natural next step when it comes to viewership numbers, it also shows Hallmark’s commitment to diversifying its film catalog. They have been committing themselves to experimenting more with LGBTQ+ storylines as well as plots outside of the cookie-cutter romance tropes.

Three Wise Men and A Baby centers around parenting and friendship while their romantic pursuits are decentralized. Taking a risk outside of the Hallmark formula with the film was unique for the channel, and it certainly worked. The movie remains highly rated, and one of the channel’s best-reviewed. Continuing the story with a sequel shows that Hallmark wants to keep making movies outside of their typical romances.

In addition to the plot being an outlier for Hallmark, Three Wise Men and A Baby put together some fan-favorite leads in the Hallmark movie universe. Campbell, Hynes, and Walker are some of the most frequently used actors on the channel, starring in movies like Wedding Every Weekend, It Was Always You, and A Bride for Christmas. Putting them all together was a genius move from the development team, and it worked great. Their chemistry is wonderful, and they have perfectly charming camaraderie. I can’t wait to see this ignited again for Three Wiser Men and a Boy, and witness how this brotherly relationship evolves as they are thrown into yet another parenting kerfuffle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors