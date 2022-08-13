Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Sheree Zampino Addresses Backlash She’s Received Over Those CashApp Requests And More
By Lauren Vanderveen published
The star is explaining her side of the story.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added a new “friend of the show” in the currently airing (Erika Jayne-centric) Season 12: Sheree Zampino. Similar to Kathy Hilton, she was casually brought into the fold in 2020 as a “guest” of castmate Garcelle Beauvais, who has claimed she once dated Zampino’s famous ex-husband/actor -- Will Smith. The newbie herself hasn’t gotten too involved in the show’s drama now that she’s upgraded her status, but she’s still received some backlash regarding certain CashApp requests and other off-screen matters. And Zampino is, apparently, quite surprised by the hoopla.
For the most part, Bravo viewers have applauded Sheree Zampino for keeping a level head as the notorious cast duke it out over each other’s personal and legal problems alike. However, there’s been talk online that the star’s business, the Sheree Elizabeth Boutique, is a bit shadier than her mellow on-screen appearances might suggest. RHOBH fans even allegedly reported the site to the FBI over Zampino selling pricey knockoff designer brands to customers, per All About the Tea. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, though, the 54-year-old claimed that she’s doing nothing illegal with her store, saying:
One of the items on the front page of the Sheree Elizabeth site is in fact a pair of “Versace” hoop earrings, which is in itself a notable designer name… Just sayin. Still, it’s no question that being on Real Housewives (in any capacity) puts a huge spotlight on how one run’s their affairs, whether they like it or not. Someone who's learned this the hard way is Zampino’s co-star, Erika Jayne, who's experienced her share of legal troubles and continues to face multiple lawsuits related to her alleged involvement in her ex’s $50 million-plus embezzlement schemes.
Yet, the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has also faced criticism about what she posts on social media as well. As a devoted Christian, who was once first lady of the City of Hope International Church when she was married to lead pastor/ex-NFL star Terrell Fletcher, Sheree Zampino continues to share her spiritual thoughts with followers on Instagram and, at least once, gave out her CashApp/Venmo for those that were apparently asking to “sow” into her words, as you can see below:
A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Some of the comments on the post are spectators accusing the star of being a “grift” and a “scam” for encouraging monetary offerings to her personal account. But the mother of Will Smith’s oldest child explained to the outlet how “sowing” or “tithing” is a “spiritual concept.” Furthermore, she added that it’s a totally voluntary act that, if you don’t believe in, you don’t have to do:
Well, that’s that on that. Although, there’s still the matter of unresolved drama from Season 12 of their reality series. In recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes, Sheree Zampino has taken a back seat, as Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke continue to fight over charity seating claims and as the women question the seriousness of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder.
And something big is reportedly on the horizon, too, concerning Kathy Hilton’s standing with the group and a beef between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais that trickles over into the off-season… So Sheree Zampino might want to prepare herself because these ladies don’t do things quite like she’s used to on the Red Table Talk. Stay tuned for more new RHOBH episodes airing on Wednesdays on Bravo and next day for Peacock Premium subscribers.
Freelance writer. Favs: film history, reality TV, astronomy, French fries.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.