Reports Said Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Stormed Out Of Restaurant Amidst Wife's Episode. He Has A Different Story

Britney Spears made headlines in a major way this past weekend, and the reason for that isn’t too flattering. It was reported that the pop star allegedly had a “manic” episode while dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday alongside her husband, Sam Asghari, and a bodyguard. The meal reportedly took a negative turn when patrons spotted Spears and began to take out their cellphones to record and snap photos. Bystanders also claimed that while Spears purportedly acted erratic, Asghari stormed out of the establishment. He has a different account of the situation, though.

Sam Asghari is seemingly attempting to set the record straight when it comes to his and Britney Spears’ outing at JOEY restaurant. He shot down the notion that his wife became “manic” during their visit and also asserted that he didn’t abandon her at the eatery. Asghari confirmed that he did indeed walk out at one point, though he says there’s more to it than that:

People get a little too excited to see my wife, so everybody’s filming, everybody’s doing their thing. You know how it is with fame. Comes with the territory. I went to get the car to get the hell out of there, and people just thought I’d left. That didn’t happen. So, it is what it is, man.

Such attention does indeed come with the territory known as fame, especially when you’re someone as well known as the “Oops!... I Did It Again” performer. In terms of her hubby’s comments, he seems to be indicating that he merely needed to step out for some air. The model and fitness trainer opened up more about the “frustrating” situation during his chat with TMZ and, needless to say, he’s not pleased with how things played out:

Yeah, it’s frustrating, absolutely frustrating. When you sit down to have a meal and people get their cameras out and start filming you, that stuff is disrespectful. You know what, it comes with the territory, and that’s it.

Sam Asghari hasn’t held his tongue when it comes to certain aspects of his marriage to Britney Spears. He was open about the drama involving his wife, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and their kids as well as the miscarriage he and Spears experienced in 2022. Asghari has also discussed the Grammy winner’s nude social media posts , which he’d prefer she keep off the web . Comments like these – combined with strange trends with the starlet’s posts – have caused some to wonder if Asghari is controlling Spears’ accounts in the aftermath of her conservatorship’s dissolution. He’s since addressed the “protective fans” and shot down the conspiracy theories about his wife’s socials and more.