After RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville Claimed Facial Deformity Was From Filming Ultimate Girls Trip, Terry Dubrow Weighs In And Offers Help

Over the years the Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become a bonafide sensation. While fans have delighted in multiple seasons airing at any point in the years, including some of the best reality shows, but there's also been some drama surrounding the franchise. Case in point: allegations made against Brandi Glanville, and her current health crisis. And after Glanville claimed her mysterious facial deformity was from filming the lost season of Ultimate Girls Trip, Terry Dubrow weighed in and offered help.

During Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, a reported incident occurted between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. While that situation is still being worked out, Brandi recently claimed the food during filming may have given her a parasite, as she's going through a medical mystery related to her face. When speaking to TMZ, Real Househusband and Botched star offered his medical take on what's happening, saying:

So I saw one of her interviews and I've seen the picture where she was swollen, and the one where she was really deflated with the irregular skin. What I'm concerned about with Brandi is that she has an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she's had injected.

That's definitely one theory. While Brandi's recent posts show her frustration and theories about what might be wrong with her face, Dubrow bring some actual medical training into the chat. And his theory is that Glanville's facial issues might come from something she had injected into her face such a botox or fillers. As a reminder, you can see one recent image she shared below:

In her most recent updates about her medical mystery, Glanville mused that she might have picked up some sort of parasite while filming Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. While she claimed it might have come from food that was left out during that trip, Terry Dubrow refutes this, offering:

And here's the thing here's what Brandi really needs to focus on, and it's not her fault it's her doctor's fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis. She has to figure out if there's a micro organism in there. It's not going to be a parasite. It's not gonna be from something she ate. It's going to be from something that got into her bloodstream though, seeded maybe some foreign body.

Obviously Terry is only offering these hypotheses based on what he's seen on Brandi Glanville's social media. Still, he doesn't think that something like food would end up creating the problems on her face that she's been sharing with the public.

Later in the conversation with TMZ, Terry Dubrow shared more about what might be going on with Brandi, and offered to personally help get her a proper diagnosis. In his words:

So Brandi needs a diagnosis. And she's right, Brandi may know more than her doctors actually because Brandi is suggesting 'Maybe I need surgery. Maybe I'm going to force them to go in there.' She's actually pretty correct on that. At the end of the day there are these two kinds of micro organisms: one's called a mycobacterium and the other's called a fungus. And they can be very difficult to treat... Brandi if you need a diagnosis and you need help the Botched doctors are here for you.

Per his estimation, it could take up to a year of treatment for that hypothetical fungus to be taken care of. He also claims that timing is everything, and that the longer Glanville goes without a diagnosis the more she risks permanent damage to her face. Only time will tell if/when this medical mystery is solved.

Despite her second season of Ultimate Girls Trip being filmed years ago, fans might not ever get to actually see those episodes. The allegations surrounding Glanville and Manzo have resulted in it being put on pause, and there's no indication as to if/when we'll finally get to see the spinoff's lost season. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.