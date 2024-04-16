RHOBH Season 14 Just Lost Another Cast Member, And Fans Have Mixed Feelings About It

After the underwhelming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, the producers over at Bravo seem keen on shaking things up. While the franchise desperately needs a total reboot akin to RHONY, fans will have to settle for some cast member departures. Last month, RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley revealed she'd been fired after one season. Now, Crystal Kung Minkoff has confirmed that she will not be returning for the new season of the Bravo series as well. And fans seem to have mixed feelings about the news.

Crystal Kung Minkoff shared the news via an Instagram video, in which she thanked Bravo for the opportunity to have been part of the show. She also went on to tease future projects she has in the works. Take a look:

A post shared by Crystal Kung Minkoff 孔令华 (@crystalkungminkoff)

As the first Asian-American cast member to join RHOBH, the 41-year-old star expressed that leaving the reality show is "bittersweet." Naturally, fans of both the entrepreneur and the reality series flooded her comments with kind words. And, at the same time, some also shared their hopes for a spin-off centered around her family:

DON'T LEAVE US QUEEN - @hayderz

I was ok with all of the news coming out of the bravoverse today, but NOT THIS!! You were a great representation for the Asian community, and I wish you the best on what’s next. Hopefully, you pop up on our screens again soon! - @monococo23

But can we get a spin off of just you and Rob? - @kammilynne

Fans aren’t the only ones sad to see Crystal Kung Minkoff go. Several Bravolebrities, like her co-star Garcelle Beauvais and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow, also shared their well-wishes and disappointment that she won't be returning. Even her husband, Rob Minkoff, got cheeky in the comments, expressing his sadness that they won't be returning for Season 14:

Will miss you happy for our friendship 💕 - @garcelle

You’re gonna be missed. You’re a class act Crystal ❤ - @tamrajudge

LOVE YOU CRYSTAL❤️ - @heatherdubrow

And I was really planning to 'bring it' this season. - @robminkoff

The Minkoffs might not be going back to RHOBH but, with so much love pouring in from the OC cast, maybe Crystal is going to take a cue from Taylor Armstrong, who switched franchises. (And maybe she'd find more success than Armstrong did as well.)

Meanwhile, over on X, some fans expressed a different emotion regarding Crystal Kung Minkoff’s departure. Having never won over the hearts of X users, who claimed she never found her voice amongst the ladies, many took to the social media platform to celebrate her stepping away. @RankedReal reacted with the following sentiment:

Idk why people are pretending Crystal had a solid season - she was literally mute nearly all of S14, had pretty much zero confessionals and Sutton’s horse got more screen time. She had a small moment with Annemarie towards the end. Let’s be real the chop isn’t a surprise #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/MeI32DLjaWApril 16, 2024 See more

Unfortunately, it was the media personality's ability to stay out of the drama that seems to have made her a target for fans of the series. It’s a shame considering she was a perfect addition to the series. Take a look at what @misspettylamarr said about her exit:

It’s time to revamp #RHOBH. With Crystal gone, I think Erika should follow suit (she’s run her course/there’s nothing left to see imo). Bring on Kimora Lee Simmons to spice things up, Lori Loughlin for the compelling family element, Kathy as FOH and we’ve got ourselves A SHOW!🥰

Perhaps, we’ll see some new faces during Season 14 of RHOBH when it eventually returns, which would help make the Housewives spinoff a fan-favorite again after it received negative reviews. There’s also always a possibility that a former castmate might return, perhaps one of Kyle Richards’ sisters to help her navigate her separation from Mauricio. We'll just have to wait and see if anyone steps in to fill the voids.

If you’re sad about Crystal Kung Minkoff’s departure, the good news is that you can always revisit the three seasons she appeared on. All thirteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are available to stream with an active Peacock subscription. And don't forget to keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule so you don't miss any of the other Housewives shows.