Rob Gronkowski Is Pals With Travis Kelce, And Has Weighed In On His Relationship With Taylor Swift

There’s nothing but love between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, as the two legendary tight ends have become good friends over the last few years. Now, Gronk is continuing to share the love for his pal, and while complimenting his game, he also spoke highly of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift . Overall, I think it’s safe to say that the former New England Patriots player is just as here for this couple as the Swifties are.

Gronk and Kelce hit it off a few years ago when the Kansas City Chief attended the former Buccaneer’s Gronk Beach event for the NFL draft. All around Gronkowski was very complimentary of his friend while speaking to ET, and this included his comments about his pal's highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. The four-time Super Bowl champ said:

You know, it's wonderful, he deserves it all. He's had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he's a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it's great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all.

All across the board, Travis Kelce is thriving right now. Not only has the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won two Super Bowls, but he’s widely considered one of, if not the, best at his position in the NFL. He’s also having a “killa” season so far, and his work outside the NFL – like New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce – is thriving. Basically, he’s killing it, and Gronkowski is so here for it!

As Swift and Kelce’s relationship seemingly evolves, Swifties have been showing their approval of the rumored couple too. After hearing about the gentleman the football player was when he and the "Anti-Hero" singer attended the SNL afterparty and listening to his sweet comments about the pop star , Swifties have fallen head over heels. Honestly, I think it’s safe to say that they would likely agree with Gronk’s complimentary statement.

It’s become clear that others who are close to the two-time Super Bowl champ are also approving of his relationship with Taylor Swift. The singer has been seen sitting next to Mama Kelce and talking to Ed Kelce during games. Plus, the pop star and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, have hit it off, and they were doing fun handshakes from the suite of the Chiefs match against the Chargers. Overall, it seems like things are going great for the duo, and their loved ones appear to be on board with the relationship.

All around, Travis Kelce is having a great (and busy) year, both personally and professionally, just like Taylor Swift. And his friend Rob Gronkowski made it clear that his fellow tight end is incredibly deserving of it.