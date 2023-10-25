Rob Gronkowski Is Pals With Travis Kelce, And Has Weighed In On His Relationship With Taylor Swift
How does Gronk feel about his friend a fellow tight end's blossoming relationship?
There’s nothing but love between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, as the two legendary tight ends have become good friends over the last few years. Now, Gronk is continuing to share the love for his pal, and while complimenting his game, he also spoke highly of Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Overall, I think it’s safe to say that the former New England Patriots player is just as here for this couple as the Swifties are.
Gronk and Kelce hit it off a few years ago when the Kansas City Chief attended the former Buccaneer’s Gronk Beach event for the NFL draft. All around Gronkowski was very complimentary of his friend while speaking to ET, and this included his comments about his pal's highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. The four-time Super Bowl champ said:
All across the board, Travis Kelce is thriving right now. Not only has the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won two Super Bowls, but he’s widely considered one of, if not the, best at his position in the NFL. He’s also having a “killa” season so far, and his work outside the NFL – like New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce – is thriving. Basically, he’s killing it, and Gronkowski is so here for it!
As Swift and Kelce’s relationship seemingly evolves, Swifties have been showing their approval of the rumored couple too. After hearing about the gentleman the football player was when he and the "Anti-Hero" singer attended the SNL afterparty and listening to his sweet comments about the pop star, Swifties have fallen head over heels. Honestly, I think it’s safe to say that they would likely agree with Gronk’s complimentary statement.
It’s become clear that others who are close to the two-time Super Bowl champ are also approving of his relationship with Taylor Swift. The singer has been seen sitting next to Mama Kelce and talking to Ed Kelce during games. Plus, the pop star and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, have hit it off, and they were doing fun handshakes from the suite of the Chiefs match against the Chargers. Overall, it seems like things are going great for the duo, and their loved ones appear to be on board with the relationship.
All around, Travis Kelce is having a great (and busy) year, both personally and professionally, just like Taylor Swift. And his friend Rob Gronkowski made it clear that his fellow tight end is incredibly deserving of it.
As this relationship develops, we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, make sure you are keeping up with everything these three are up to professionally. While the list of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects is long, the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is what’s coming next. As for Travis Kelce, he’s in the midst of his football season, and you can catch Kansas City Chiefs games on the 2023 TV schedule. While Rob Gronkowski isn’t playing football anymore, he is still deeply connected to the sport, and he will be taking over as host of the LA Bowl in Los Angeles on December 16.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
