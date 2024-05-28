Amid Rumors She's Going Broke, Britney Spears Threw On A Bikini And Announced Her Next Big Vacation Plan

Britney Spears is getting ready to travel the world this summer! However, her latest update about her summer plans might baffle some considering the rumors rolling around that she might be going broke. Although, as all rumors should be taken, this should be considered with a grain of salt, because according to the pop star, she’s ready to hop from place to place this summer after announcing her travel plans while wearing a bikini.

Britney Spears Just Announced Her Vacation Plans For The Summer

While Britney Spears said she doesn't get out much , and it’s true she’s not often seen in public, she does vacation quite a bit. Over the course of the spring, there have been reports about her travels, and now she’s seemingly planning more trips. Taking to her Instagram to share her vacation plans, the “Toxic” singer threw on a white bikini and matching wide-brimmed hat, check her post out:

According to her post, Spears will be traveling to Las Vegas and then she’ll be going abroad as she hops to London and Italy. Our girl loves a trip, as she’s reportedly gone on many this year, and she seemingly adores the beach, as shown by the post where she disrobed while taking in the sun.

Now, it seems like she’s ready to take on the summer and travel all around the world. However, there are rumors going around that she’s allegedly going broke, which adds a few questions to these travel plans.

There Are Rumors That Britney Spears Is Going Broke

Back in April, it was reported that as Spears was taking lavish vacations she was possibly facing the dangers of going broke. After taking trips to French Polynesia and Hawaii, it was alleged that the singer was in some hot water when it came to her finances. An anonymous source commented on all of this, telling TMZ :

She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started -- in danger of going broke.

The report claimed that Spears was spending “close to a million dollars” on each trip by paying for fancy hotels, private jets and more. It also said she reportedly goes to Hawaii monthly and stays at the Four Seasons. She had reportedly been spending a ton on attorney fees too, plus she’s been dealing with both her conservatorship case and a divorce – which were settled and finalized, respectively, at the beginning of May.

However, those reports about Spears going broke may have been exaggerated as another source told ET a few days later:

While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she's far from going broke. In fact, she's about to achieve recoupment from the ongoing successful sales from her memoir and audiobook. Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir.

All this is to say, we don’t really know what’s going on with Britney Spears’ finances. There have been a lot of contradicting reports about how she's doing in terms of money, and all these rumors should be treated with caution.

However, according to the source herself, she’ll be traveling it up this summer as she goes to Las Vegas, London and Italy.