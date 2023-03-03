Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Have Spent A Lot Of Time Together, But Are They Getting Serious?

With every photo and report that comes out about Pete Davidson and his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, it seems like all those rumors about them dating really are true. Things became especially clear when the two were spotted packing on the PDA in Hawaii this week, and according to a source, things are "getting serious" between the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars.

The two actors were vacationing in Kauai this week, and were spotted kissing at their hotel. After sharing that the couple is “getting serious,” an anonymous source shared with Page Six that Davidson and Wonders have a deep connection, saying:

They’ve been friends a long time, and this romance grew out of friendship.

Davidson and Wonders met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, where they reportedly had “insane chemistry.” However, nothing happened, and they were simply really good friends. Then, following a short-lived relationship between Davidson and Kim Kardashian and his brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski , the co-stars seemed to take their relationship to the next level, and apparently, now it’s heating up.

While the Saturday Night Live alum has allegedly spoken about almost being a “victim” of the “Kardashian curse” after his breakup with Kim Kardashian , and was in a very short “situationship” with EmRata , it seems like his relationship with Wonders is different. From my vantage point, I imagine that the couple’s romance is completely different from the last two, because they started out as friends before getting together.

The two were pals for over a year before becoming a couple. Following Davidson and Ratajkowski calling it quits, the duo was seen together on multiple occasions. Back in December, they were spotted hanging out at Davidson’s apartment. At the time, they were just friends, but after their first trip to Hawaii in January it really seemed like they were more than just friends.

After returning from their first trip to the islands, they were seen in Los Angeles, and at a Rangers game in New York City, where a photo was taken of them holding hands. I’d say these latest photos of the two together on their second trip to Hawaii show that they’re most likely together, and it does seem like things are “getting serious.”

Professionally, both actors have projects in the works. Wonders has a show called City of Fire on the 2023 TV schedule , and Davidson has two movies on the 2023 film schedule , with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dumb Money on the way.

Considering all these projects will likely have premieres, hopefully, that means they’ll make their relationship red carpet official, and we’ll finally find out once and for all if things are really “getting serious” between Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson.