‘It’s A Test.’ Ryan Seacrest Takes All His Dates Out For One Activity Early On To See How They’ll React

Ryan Seacrest is 51 and has even joked about how he's never been married, but he has been around the block when it comes to the dating scene. He recently admitted to a little “test” he likes to administer early on when spending time with a new person to see if they gel. The key to passing? “Politeness.”

The American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host is super famous, but he also feels it is extremely important to be courteous in public spaces. So, when asked about red flags in a new relationship, the host admitted he likes to do an outdoor activity to see how the person he’s with handles it. He said during an episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest :

You talk about politeness to strangers, right? When you are out on a run or on a bike walk, do you say ‘Hi’ to people that pass? And if you don’t, I’m not so sure about you. And, if you’re asked, if someone says ‘Good Morning’ to you on the path and you don’t respond, that is a red flag. So, I take everybody out for a little exercise.

When he dropped this little nugget, his co-star blurted out, ‘It’s a test,’ to which Seacrest did not disagree. What he didn’t say is that it’s almost a two-part test, at least, in my opinion. The host is one of the busiest people working in the industry between his major hosting gigs, doing big carpet events, maintaining his radio show, and that's not even factoring in the myriad projects he produces. On top of this, exercise is obviously super important to him based on what he shares on social media.

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I would assume if you aren’t the type of person to want to live an active lifestyle, then you aren’t going to be able to keep up with Ryan Seacrest, anyway. So doing an exercise date probably gets to the heart of a who a person is really quickly.

Seacrest didn’t just open up about red flags. He spoke about green flags, too. He said if you “do not have a boyfriend” that’s a green flag. Everyone roasted him, but he doubled down saying, ‘You have to start with this stuff.” He also loves having coffee with someone in the morning, but he hates milk, so he’s looking for a “black coffee drinker.” (The women all called him out for being too picky about this, but hey, a green flag is a green flag.)

It's not often we get these celebrity dating nuggets, so to run down the do's of dating Ryan Seacrest here:

Don’t have a boyfriend.

Do drink black coffee.

Do have an alarm with “pleasant chime sounds.”

Please be able to get ready in “under 27 minutes.” (Yes, that specific.)

The TV personality was famously in a relationship for eight years with Shayna Taylor , and they allegedly broke up when she wanted “a commitment” that was a little more serious. He had another long-term relationship with Aubrey Paige from 2021-2024 . He’s been single since, though he’s been spotted with some big names, including an Australian realtor. If I had to hedge, he’s probably had more than one exercise date on the docket in recent months. Hopefully, everyone passed the “test.”