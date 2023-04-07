S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Is Dead At 46

By Riley Utley
published

Paul Cattermole has passed away.

Paul Cattermole on the Loose Women talk show.
(Image credit: itv)

Paul Cattermole, who is best known as a member of S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. 

The news was announced on S Club 7's Twitter account, explaining that they are "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul." The post continued, saying:

There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.

The BBC reported that the singer died on Thursday, April 6, and the cause of death is unknown. 

S Club 7 was one of the best-known pop groups of the late '90s and early '00s in the UK, and had hits like "Reach" and "Don't Stop Moving." 

Paul Cattermole will be dearly missed, and we at CinemaBlend send our thoughts to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. 

More to come...

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso. 