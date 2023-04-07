S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Is Dead At 46
Paul Cattermole has passed away.
Paul Cattermole, who is best known as a member of S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46.
The news was announced on S Club 7's Twitter account, explaining that they are "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul." The post continued, saying:
The BBC reported that the singer died on Thursday, April 6, and the cause of death is unknown.
S Club 7 was one of the best-known pop groups of the late '90s and early '00s in the UK, and had hits like "Reach" and "Don't Stop Moving."
Paul Cattermole will be dearly missed, and we at CinemaBlend send our thoughts to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.
More to come...
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
