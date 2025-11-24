90 Day Fiancé's Libby Castravet Speaks Out Following The Death Of Her Father Chuck

A well-known family member of a 90 Day Fiancé couple has died. Chuck Potthast, father of Libby Castravet, has passed on, according to a recent post from the TLC star on social media. The cast member took to social media after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, and shared the news with fans and fellow 90 Day participants.

Libby shared the news on Instagram, while Parade reported he passed after a battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Chuck was last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when he went with the couple to Moldova to check out an investment property. It may be his last appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, as she announced he died a couple of weeks ago:

Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered. My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.

The reveal came right after the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which featured Libby's heart-to-heart with Loren Brovarnik about their falling out. During it, Libby confessed she hasn't had many people in her life since her family fractured due to her husband Andrei's constant feuding with her brother, Charlie Potthast, and her sisters, Jenn and Becky.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Tell-All Has Me Suspecting One Couple Is Trying To Repeat Ariela And Biniyam's Situation

CinemaBlend confirmed that Becky also posted about Chuck's death, and Jenn seems to have deactivated or erased her social media accounts. As for Charlie, he did not post about losing his father, but has also not posted anything on Instagram without a shared post from his wife since August 2025. It's unclear where their relationship stood after he stopped appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, though there was a picture of the two on his account from 2023.

Chuck's final post on Instagram was dated October 3rd, and showed he took Libby, Andrei, and their children out on a boat for the day. The post is now serving as a memorial page of sorts for the former 90 Day Fiancé cast member, as fans of the series comment and pay their respects to the Potthast patriarch.

I initially assumed Libby and Andrei would pop up on a 90 Day Fiancé series on the 2026 TV schedule, but given this news, I'm now thinking they could step away. It's always possible, though, given how far the TLC series films out in advance, that they've already filmed an appearance on a spinoff like 90 Day: The Last Resort or something else. I guess we can only wait and see.

CinemaBlend extends its condolences to Libby Castravet and her family and wishes them well during this difficult time. Hopefully, the family can pull together in this loss and not feel more fractured after losing a family member.