Britney Spears Opens Up About 'The Most Unbelievably Horrible' Things That Have Been Said Amidst Kevin Federline Dropping His Biography

Former spouses Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are once again at odds and, this time, the situation stems from claims made by the latter. Federline (47) recently penned a memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he made claims about the alleged actions that led to Spears (43) losing custody of their two sons. Spears’ team eventually fired back at the allegations and accused Federline of “profiting off” her. Now, Spears is getting candid about the “horrible” things that have been said about her as of late.

The “Circus” performer recently returned to Instagram, where she used a post to address the reports that are currently swirling around her. Spears’ update included a video, which showed her clad in a bikini and painting while soaking up the sun with her dog. A caption was included as well, and the singer didn’t hold back about having felt disrespected during this time:

Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me… so I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful.

This is far from the first time Britney Spears has used social media as an outlet for her to share her personal feelings on an aspect of her life. Just days ago, the Crossroads star shared a post in which she detailed how she experienced brain damage. This also isn’t the first time she’s sported a bikini, as she’s shared numerous photos and videos of herself in swimwear over the years. Spears’ more recent post – complete with the painting video – can be seen below:

It’s worth mentioning that the Grammy winner doesn’t explicitly mention Kevin Federline (who she was married to from 2004 to 2007) in the IG post. However, given the timing, it seems evident that she’s referring to her ex. Via his new book, Federline claimed Spears would wield knives around their now-young adult sons – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). Federline also accused his former spouse of doing cocaine while she was breastfeeding.

Since the accusations from “K-Fed” dropped, various fans took to the Internet to come to Britney Spears’ defense. Among the various people to side with her was rapper Nicki Minaj, who shared an update from Spears and called out Federline in a message of her own. As for the “Free Britney” Movement, they haven’t extended support, as they apparently disbanded following the conclusion of Spears’ conservatorship in 2021. News of that dissolution came after Federline called for the group to “save” his ex-wife.

As Kevin Federline continues to experience backlash due to his claims, he’s also explaining why he wrote his new book. Federline says “money’s not the root” of his rationale and that he wants to help his former spouse. On top of that, while he has chastised Spears for her alleged partying, Federline also asserts that he partied as well, making him culpable in the circumstances that befell Spears. Additionally, Federline also believes Spears is entitled to tell her side of the story as she did with her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears’ recent Instagram post and the “profiting” message from her rep seem to represent a few of the ways in which she’s providing her perspective on the narrative. Whether she decides to share more thoughts on her ex-husband’s memoir or another or reports surrounding her remains to be seen.