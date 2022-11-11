Sandra Oh And More Just Joined Robert Downey Jr.'s New TV Show

Sandra Oh has been keeping busy following the end of Killing Eve, and now she has yet another role to add on to her already-impressive filmography. In fact, she's joining Robert Downey Jr. to do so, and is one of several cast members to sign on.

Oh is among three new cast members of the upcoming series The Sympathizer, according to Deadline. An adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel, the series co-stars and is produced by Robert Downey Jr., who will play multiple supporting roles. Downey Jr. even showed off his bald head that he will be sporting in the new series recently. The drama, thriller, and cross-culture satire centers on a communist spy in the Vietnam War’s final days. Due to the spying, he’s exiled from the U.S.

Sandra Oh is set to play liberated feminist Ms. Sofia Mori. After getting in the middle of a love triangle, her Asian American identity begins to show how complex it really is. The former Grey’s Anatomy star will be recurring in the new series alongside two other new cast members on the show.

Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen Are Also Joining

Dynasty’s Kieu Chinh and Paris By Night star Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen are also set for recurring roles on The Sympathizer. As the Major’s Mother, Chinh portrays a character who finds it hard to fit in and is homesick for Vietnam. The same can’t be said for her son, who immediately jumped in. The Vietnamese-American actress has been in projects such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Hollow, 21, Riot, and M*A*S*H. She also released a memoir called Kieu Chinh An Artist in Exile in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen will portray the General’s elegant wife, Madame. As a commanding matriarch, she’s trying to find a balance between keeping her daughter modest and her husband from unwinding while starting their lives over. Duyen is a Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter who co-hosts Paris by Night, a popular variety show in Vietnam. It looks like the show has some very talented new cast members on board, and seeing how it will unfold is definitely be something to look forward to.

The three actresses join previously announced cast members Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, and Alan Trong. Pak Chan-wook serves as co-showrunner with Dan McKellar, who will direct. The duo will also executive produce alongside Robert Downy Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell for Team Downey. Niv Fichman and Kim Ly will executive produce through Rhombus Media and is a co-production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. Of course, the series will be added on to Sandra Oh's ever-growing list of TV shows and movies.

Although The Sympathizer is currently filming in LA and Thailand, there is no telling when it will premiere. Hopefully, news will be revealed soon as filming continues. Be sure to sign up for an HBO Max subscription so you're able to watch it. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what shows to look out for in the new year!