Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Finally Had Her Bridal Shower After Waiting So Long To Wed Wells Adams, And There Are Lots Of Pics

Looks like the wedding is officially on! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are ready to tie the knot, as the bride-to-be celebrated with a bridal shower over the weekend, and after multiple COVID-related delays , you better believe her crew was down to party. The Modern Family actress shared a ton of photos from the event, which was attended by plenty of her friends, who appeared to enjoy some drinks and some laughs in a gorgeous outdoor venue.

The adorable couple started dating in 2017, when the Bachelor in Paradise bartender slid into Sarah Hyland’s DMs (Hyland is a known Bachelor Nation superfan). After a proposal in 2019, they originally set their wedding date for August 2020, which was spoiled by the pandemic — as were their summer 2021 plans. As the couple rang in the new year, they announced 2022 would finally be their time to say, “I do.” Check out some of the images she shared on Instagram Stories :

Sarah Hyland showed off her engagement ring wearing a gorgeous white dress with a picturesque backdrop. She seemed excited to have finally gotten to the bridal shower stage of the wedding planning, and understandably so, after she and Wells Adams had at times wondered if they’d ever be able to celebrate with loved ones. The actress previously admitted that while she wouldn’t mind just eloping , it was important to her fiancé that their friends and family be present. How sweet!

Wells Adams was present at the bridal shower, apparently showing up with a beautiful bouquet for his future wife. Adams has proven to be quite the romantic. Before he proposed to Sarah Hyland, he not only asked both of her parents for their blessing, but he also asked her on-screen Modern Family parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell. It was such a sweet gesture, as the ABC sitcom was a big part of Hyland’s life, airing for 11 years, starting when she was still a teenager.

When it turned out they wouldn’t be able to get hitched as originally planned in August 2020, the couple marked their would-have-been anniversary with a romantic and silly photo shoot. They're known for being pretty goofy, but it turns out they also have strangely specific memories, which Wells Adams proved during a bridal shower edition of the Newlywed Game when he remembered not just the date and location of their first kiss, but the color of their car and their driver’s name.

Among those in attendance were Justin Mikita, husband of Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and longtime friend Vanessa Hudgens, whose busy weekend also included hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hudgens told ET that she got emotional over the celebration of the happy couple:

Oh my gosh, I am like, so emotional about it. I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then Covid happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt.